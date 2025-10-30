The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Comfort TV is the therapy Gen Z and Millennials can afford

Revisiting old favorites is less about escape and more about emotional survival in today’s chaotic world.
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
November 1, 2025
Victoria Gudmundson
Streaming favorites like “Modern Family,” “The Office” and “New Girl” remain go-to comfort shows for young adults seeking predictable, low-stress entertainment in a chaotic world.

You should be asleep or catching up on that new Netflix show everyone’s talking about. Instead, you’re on season five of “Modern Family” — again. You know every joke, every awkward moment, every heartfelt scene. But somehow, it still feels like a warm hug after a long day. It’s almost second nature to hit “Next Episode.”

With endless new content, why do we keep running back to the same shows?

Life today is overwhelming. Young people are dealing with student debt, high rent, work pressure, climate worries, and a nonstop stream of news and social media. It’s hard to relax. So many turn to something they already know. Something that feels safe.

That’s where comfort TV steps in. The “mere exposure effect” explains that we naturally prefer what’s familiar because it makes us feel safe and comfortable, as defined by a Psychology Today. In other words, rewatching a favorite show removes uncertainty which we know the storylines, the jokes, the endings. There are no surprises.

This kind of calm is more than just pleasant. Knowing what will happen on-screen can reduce stress and anxiety, especially in a time when so many young adults feel constant pressure. Familiar shows provide a rare sense of stability, acting as a form of self-care, according to Verywell Mind.

Comfort TV isn’t just about calm; it’s about connection. Going back to shows like “The Office” or “New Girl” is a form of emotional regulation, a way to check in with something steady when life feels unstable, according to a study referenced in Relevant Magazine. These characters feel like old friends. Seeing familiar faces navigate life’s ups and downs reminds us we’re not alone. It can also spark nostalgia, recalling simpler times in high school, in dorms rooms, or during quiet evenings before responsibilities piled up.

Some critics argue that rewatching shows in our generation is lazy or afraid of change. Why not try something new? But they miss the point. Our lives are already saturated with “new” — new classes, new deadlines, new crises. Sometimes what we need most is something predictable that doesn’t change. In a world that demands constant adaptation, comfort TV is a rare, stable anchor.

In conjunction with other healthy coping strategies — exercise, journaling, or mindfulness — rewatching can be a highly effective way to reduce stress, as it offers a small but meaningful moment of control in an otherwise chaotic life, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Streaming platforms are taking notice. Disney+ recently launched a new Throwback Collection, featuring 90s and 2000s series and movies such as “Lizzie McGuire,” “Recess,” and more — even content you wish would return, like original animated series.

Disney+ is capitalizing on nostalgia with the 24/7 Throwback stream filled with familiar and well-loved content. (Credit: Disney)

Reruns aren’t new, but streaming makes them intentional. Unlike the old days of cable, when shows aired weekly and reruns filled gaps, we now choose our comfort shows. This is a subtle shift, but an important one: instead of passively consuming, we actively select stability in a constantly changing world.

Beyond nostalgia, comfort TV can teach resilience. Watching familiar characters confront challenges and adapt, even predictably, offers subtle lessons in coping. It reminds us that life is messy, but familiar frameworks exist for us to navigate it.

And honestly? If that means I’ve seen “Modern Family” over 10 times, then so be it.

Duong Nguyen
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
Duong Nguyen is a second year student at Palomar College studying Communication. She plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Originally from Vietnam, she enjoys exploring cultural exchange opportunities and creating content that connects communities. In her free time, she likes traveling, trying new foods, and watching movies.
Victoria Gudmundson
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
Victoria Gudmundson is the Editor-in-Chief of The Telescope and continues to run the Opinions desk. A returning student with a B.A. in English, Victoria is currently working toward an A.S. in Multimedia Journalism and a certificate in Graphic Design. In her time at The Telescope, she has received awards for opinion writing, magazine design, and illustration. Her goal this year is to build a welcoming newsroom and establish The Telescope as the go-to source for campus news. Outside the newsroom, Victoria enjoys creative writing, digital art, and crochet, and she has a knack for balancing her love of storytelling with a flair for design.
