The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Textbook-free degrees as CALM expands

Students are seeing savings as CALM brings more degree pathways into the zero-textbook cost zone.
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
October 29, 2025
The French program course schedule for fall 2025 shows the Zero Cost Textbook (ZTC) program in action with a symbol next to each section that is a ZTC course.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College’s Comets Affordable Learning Materials (CALM) program has saved students more than $14 million in textbook costs since 2018, and the savings are only growing as the program expands to full degree pathways.

This fall, the French Associate of Arts degree was selected because its major courses are already Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC), shortening the path to a full ZTC pathway under the current implementation grant. However, the grant has primarily been used to convert general education courses to ZTC, benefiting multiple degree pathways such as German, Italian, and other language programs this semester.

By fall 2026, CALM plans to offer ZTC options in four Associate of Science, eight Associate of Arts, and multiple certificate programs, ensuring students can complete entire degrees without the cost of textbooks.

“Our mission is to give students access to materials on day one without the financial stress,” said Anastasia Zavodny, CALM coordinator and co-chair of the CALM Committee. “They can focus on learning instead of worrying about how to pay for books.”

The program also supports Low Textbook Cost (LTC) courses, where required materials are priced at $40 or less through the Palomar College Bookstore.Faculty often work with publishers to lower costs or adopt affordable alternatives.

CALM began in 2017 as a task force in response to Senate Bill 1359, passed in 2016, which required colleges to mark free-material courses. By 2019, it became an official Faculty Senate committee and faculty participation has grown steadily, though Zavodny notes that academic freedom is always respected.

Since then, CALM has helped faculty adopt and create open educational resources, embedding free and low-cost digital textbooks directly into Canvas. While faculty retain academic freedom in textbook choices, CALM ensures that as least some course sections are offered at no or low cost.

Students have responded positively. “One of the best things about CALM is that we don’t have to wait for financial aid to buy books,” said Minh Phan, a Palomar student.

Several noted that the savings ease financial stress and allow them to focus more fully on their coursework.

Alongside French, upcoming ZTC pathways will include programs such as Biology, Political Science, Journalism, and Child and Family Services. These additions reflect Palomar’s ongoing effort to expand zero-textbook-cost options across diverse fields of study.

The expansion of CALM is supported by a state ZTC grant and modeled after a similar initiative at California State University San Marcos. Palomar also collaborates with MiraCosta College through the North County Higher Education Alliance, widening access to affordable education across the region.

As more departments make the transition, Palomar is preparing to expand affordable learning options to thousands of students across campus. For the latest updates on ZTC and LTC courses, visit the CALM website and stay tuned as new pathways roll out in the coming semester.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
A sign near the Palomar College football stadium reads “Caution: Watch for Construction Traffic and Pedestrians,” standing beside additional signs marking the visitor and under a clear blue sky.
Partial Parking Lot Closures to Continue at Palomar College Until December
Holly Hamilton-Bleakley sits at a table during the Palomar College Governing Board meeting, listening as trustees discuss Board Policy 3000 in San Marcos, Calif.
Inside the October Governing Board Meeting
Jaqueline Kaiser expresses her thoughts on the removal of BP 3000 at the governing board meeting on Oct. 14.
Palomar board removes anti-racism policy after heated debate
A Palomar College Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) sweatshirt hangs on display on Oct. 9, 2025 at the Palomar College Bookstore in San Marcos.
Hispanic-Serving Institution funding cuts place Palomar programs at risk
Two men stand near the library wearing shirts that say "Classified, proud, union, strong."
PERB filings clarify both sides on the COLA dispute
Armand King, in a flowered shirt holds up his book "Walk With Me Impact" to the people in the audience listening to his talk about human trafficking in the Student Union Building on Oct, 7 2025.
ASG hosts Comet Hour on human trafficking awareness
More in News
A crowd of people is holding up signs as they protest along Carlsbad Boulevard.
Over 10,000 gathered in Carlsbad for 'No Kings' protest
Students interact with various college booths at the college fair event on October 7, 2025, at the Palomar Student Union lawn.
Transfer Center Hosts College Fair for Palomar Students
CCE and PFF members stand in solidarity at the Solidarity COLA Rally on Oct. 7, 2025, at Palomar College.
Palomar staffing issues spill into the public square
Close view of attendees in green shirts; one person holds a red-and-cream sign that reads “Respect Our Work, Respect Our Worth.”
Classified employees plan rally as COLA talks continue
Jacqueline Kaiser, Mark Evilsizer, Star Rivera-Lacy, Roberto Rodriguez, and Ariel Fridman stand behind the signed white beam and pose with pens as if they are signing.
Fallbrook Education Center topping-off marks a two-decade journey
Students attending the first Native American Student Alliance (NASA) Club meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 24
Palomar received $1.5 million grant for Native students
About the Contributor
Duong Nguyen
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
Duong Nguyen is a second year student at Palomar College studying Communication. She plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Originally from Vietnam, she enjoys exploring cultural exchange opportunities and creating content that connects communities. In her free time, she likes traveling, trying new foods, and watching movies.
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal