Textbook-free degrees as CALM expands

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College’s Comets Affordable Learning Materials (CALM) program has saved students more than $14 million in textbook costs since 2018, and the savings are only growing as the program expands to full degree pathways.

This fall, the French Associate of Arts degree was selected because its major courses are already Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC), shortening the path to a full ZTC pathway under the current implementation grant. However, the grant has primarily been used to convert general education courses to ZTC, benefiting multiple degree pathways such as German, Italian, and other language programs this semester.

By fall 2026, CALM plans to offer ZTC options in four Associate of Science, eight Associate of Arts, and multiple certificate programs, ensuring students can complete entire degrees without the cost of textbooks.

“Our mission is to give students access to materials on day one without the financial stress,” said Anastasia Zavodny, CALM coordinator and co-chair of the CALM Committee. “They can focus on learning instead of worrying about how to pay for books.”

The program also supports Low Textbook Cost (LTC) courses, where required materials are priced at $40 or less through the Palomar College Bookstore.Faculty often work with publishers to lower costs or adopt affordable alternatives.

CALM began in 2017 as a task force in response to Senate Bill 1359, passed in 2016, which required colleges to mark free-material courses. By 2019, it became an official Faculty Senate committee and faculty participation has grown steadily, though Zavodny notes that academic freedom is always respected.

Since then, CALM has helped faculty adopt and create open educational resources, embedding free and low-cost digital textbooks directly into Canvas. While faculty retain academic freedom in textbook choices, CALM ensures that as least some course sections are offered at no or low cost.

Students have responded positively. “One of the best things about CALM is that we don’t have to wait for financial aid to buy books,” said Minh Phan, a Palomar student.

Several noted that the savings ease financial stress and allow them to focus more fully on their coursework.

Alongside French, upcoming ZTC pathways will include programs such as Biology, Political Science, Journalism, and Child and Family Services. These additions reflect Palomar’s ongoing effort to expand zero-textbook-cost options across diverse fields of study.

The expansion of CALM is supported by a state ZTC grant and modeled after a similar initiative at California State University San Marcos. Palomar also collaborates with MiraCosta College through the North County Higher Education Alliance, widening access to affordable education across the region.

As more departments make the transition, Palomar is preparing to expand affordable learning options to thousands of students across campus. For the latest updates on ZTC and LTC courses, visit the CALM website and stay tuned as new pathways roll out in the coming semester.