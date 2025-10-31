November skillshops are here

November offers a full slate of free skillshops that aim to help students strengthen academic skills, build financial literacy, manage stress and prepare for life beyond college.

Transfer Planning

Nov. 3 | 2–3 p.m. California State University Workshop (Virtual) California State University Workshop

Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 4 | 10–11 a.m. Transfer Center Service Overview (Hyflex)

Get a full rundown of Transfer Center resources, including university partnerships, deadlines and transfer advising support. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 5 | 3–4 p.m. California State University Workshop (In-person)

Nov. 5 | 3–4 p.m. California State University Workshop (In-person)

Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 7 | 10–11 a.m. University of California Workshop (Virtual)

Get tips on University of California (UC) applications, deadlines and campus choices to help plan your transfer. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 13 | 3–4 p.m. Transfer Student Info Session

Learn key steps, resources and tips for a successful transfer journey. Perfect for new and continuing students. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 14 | 10–11a.m. California State University Workshop (Virtual)

Nov. 14 | 10–11a.m. California State University Workshop (Virtual)

Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 18 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m. California State University Workshop (In-person)

Nov. 18 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m. California State University Workshop (In-person)

Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 20 | 3–4 p.m. Create a Transfer Foundation: The Nuts and Bolds (Hyflex)

Build your foundation for transfer success. Learn about general education, choosing a major, university requirements and more. Register at: Skillshop

Academic Success & Financial Literacy

Nov. 4 | 2–3 p.m. Budgeting 101 (Virtual – SDFLC)

Learn to create a realistic monthly budget, set financial goals and gain control of your student finances. Register at: Skillshop

Nov. 13 | 2–3 p.m. Prepare for Finals

Develop strategic study skills for finals: creating study schedules, active techniques, forming study groups, stress management and self-assessment. This workshop helps students boost confidence and maximize success. Register at: Skillshop

Nov. 18 | 12–1 p.m. Preparing for Finals in Maths and Sciences (Hyflex)

Master study strategies to boost your confidence and performance in math and science finals. Register at: Skillshop

Nov. 20 | 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Emotional Spending and Reducing Expenses (Virtual)

Explore the psychology behind spending and learn tools to cut back costs while boosting financial awareness. Register at: Skillshops

Health, Wellness & Student Life

Nov. 6 | 2–3 p.m. Healthy Sleep (Active Minds) (Hyflex)

Understand the role sleep plays in memory, focus and emotional health. Includes strategies to build better sleep habits. Register at: Skillshops

Nov. 10 | 1–2 p.m. Your Voice, Your Vote: Your Vote Matters (League of Women Voters) (Hyflex)

Join the League of Women Voters for a conversation about the power of your vote and how elections impact real-life issues like education, healthcare and social justice. Register at: Skillshops

Nov. 12 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ASG Comet Hours- Mental Health Awareness

Connect with mental health resources and student clubs focused on wellness and support.

Nov. 12 | 2–3 p.m. Thriving at Palomar: Discovery Free Resource for Food, Housing and More (In-person)

Learn about free food, housing, transportation and mental health support available to students. Registration at: Skillshops

Nov. 13 | 12–1 p.m. Your College Era: Clubs, Connection & Student Life (In-person)

Explore clubs, student government and leadership opportunities to enrich your college experience. Registration at: Skillshops

Nov. 18 | 10–11 a.m. Passion Planner as a Life Tool

Use the Passion Planner system to clarify goals, organize your time and align your daily actions with your values. Register at: Skillshops