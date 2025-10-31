The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
November skillshops are here

From financial tips, transfer guidance, resume skills. November’s lineup covers it all.
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
October 31, 2025
Palomar College will host a series of free November skillshops on transfer planning, academic success, financial literacy and student wellness.

November offers a full slate of free skillshops that aim to help students strengthen academic skills, build financial literacy, manage stress and prepare for life beyond college.

Transfer Planning

Nov. 3 | 2–3 p.m. California State University Workshop (Virtual) California State University Workshop

Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 4 | 10–11 a.m. Transfer Center Service Overview (Hyflex)
Get a full rundown of Transfer Center resources, including university partnerships, deadlines and transfer advising support. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 5 | 3–4 p.m. California State University Workshop (In-person)
Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 7 | 10–11 a.m. University of California Workshop (Virtual)
Get tips on University of California (UC) applications, deadlines and campus choices to help plan your transfer. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 13 | 3–4 p.m. Transfer Student Info Session
Learn key steps, resources and tips for a successful transfer journey. Perfect for new and continuing students. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 14 | 10–11a.m. California State University Workshop (Virtual)
Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 18 | 10 a.m.–4 p.m. California State University Workshop (In-person)
Attend this detailed session focused exclusively on the Cal State University (CSU) system: application timelines, major prerequisites and tips for a smooth transition. Register at: Transfer Center Service Canvas

Nov. 20 | 3–4 p.m. Create a Transfer Foundation: The Nuts and Bolds (Hyflex)
Build your foundation for transfer success. Learn about general education, choosing a major, university requirements and more. Register at: Skillshop

Academic Success & Financial Literacy

Nov. 4 | 2–3 p.m. Budgeting 101 (Virtual – SDFLC)
Learn to create a realistic monthly budget, set financial goals and gain control of your student finances. Register at: Skillshop

Nov. 13 | 2–3 p.m. Prepare for Finals
Develop strategic study skills for finals: creating study schedules, active techniques, forming study groups, stress management and self-assessment. This workshop helps students boost confidence and maximize success. Register at: Skillshop

Nov. 18 | 12–1 p.m. Preparing for Finals in Maths and Sciences (Hyflex)

Master study strategies to boost your confidence and performance in math and science finals. Register at: Skillshop

Nov. 20 | 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Emotional Spending and Reducing Expenses (Virtual)
Explore the psychology behind spending and learn tools to cut back costs while boosting financial awareness. Register at: Skillshops

Health, Wellness & Student Life

Nov. 6 | 2–3 p.m. Healthy Sleep (Active Minds) (Hyflex)
Understand the role sleep plays in memory, focus and emotional health. Includes strategies to build better sleep habits. Register at: Skillshops

Nov. 10 | 1–2 p.m. Your Voice, Your Vote: Your Vote Matters (League of Women Voters) (Hyflex)
Join the League of Women Voters for a conversation about the power of your vote and how elections impact real-life issues like education, healthcare and social justice. Register at: Skillshops

Nov. 12 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m. ASG Comet Hours- Mental Health Awareness
Connect with mental health resources and student clubs focused on wellness and support.

Nov. 12 | 2–3 p.m. Thriving at Palomar: Discovery Free Resource for Food, Housing and More (In-person)
Learn about free food, housing, transportation and mental health support available to students. Registration at: Skillshops

Nov. 13 | 12–1 p.m. Your College Era: Clubs, Connection & Student Life (In-person)
Explore clubs, student government and leadership opportunities to enrich your college experience. Registration at: Skillshops

Nov. 18 | 10–11 a.m. Passion Planner as a Life Tool
Use the Passion Planner system to clarify goals, organize your time and align your daily actions with your values. Register at: Skillshops

About the Contributor
Duong Nguyen
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
Duong Nguyen is a second year student at Palomar College studying Communication. She plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Originally from Vietnam, she enjoys exploring cultural exchange opportunities and creating content that connects communities. In her free time, she likes traveling, trying new foods, and watching movies.
