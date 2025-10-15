‘Black Phone 2’ turns every dream into a call you don’t want to answer

If you’re a horror and thriller fanatic, “Black Phone 2” needs to be on your watch list. But be warned, it isn’t for those who can’t watch gruesome scenes.

This film takes audiences into a suspenseful nightmare that feels impossible to wake up from.

“Black Phone 2” stars Mason Thames as Finny Shaw and Madeleine McGraw as Gwen Shaw, siblings navigating life after the trauma of the first film. It focuses on the fallout and the siblings’ complicated family dynamics.

This Blumhouse horror sequel takes its own spin on “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and Freddy Krueger, with The Grabber, played by Ethan Hawke, slipping back into dreams to seek revenge.

The story takes place in 1982, four years after the events of the first movie, and is told largely through premonitions in Gwen’s dreams, centering her as the main character instead of Finny.

The film explores themes of anxiety, substance abuse, and first love relationships that keep the audience hooked.

Hawke’s performance sharpens every scene into tension, rendering The Grabber convincingly terrifying. Thames and McGraw do a great job of portraying the raw anxiety of losing a sibling. Their chemistry is evident, as is the effort they put into bringing their individual characters to life, leaving audiences hopeful that everything will turn out all right in the end.

The performances from Thames, McGraw, and Hawke captivate audiences throughout the film, from the opening scene to the end credits.

The tone of Hawke’s voice makes you feel as though he is talking directly to you, effortlessly drawing you into the movie. The facial expressions seen on Thames and McGraw are effective in conveying the fear and anxiety that the characters in the film experience. As a result, the audience can empathize with the siblings and feel more connected to the story.

Although the film focuses on The Grabber’s revenge, there are layers of love, found in Gwen’s relationship, and personal growth, as Finny struggles to let go of his trauma and face his fears.

Rebuilding relationships sits at the film’s core, beginning with Finny and Gwen’s strained relationship with their father. The interwoven theme emphasizes the importance of understanding and self-improvement.

A movie can’t truly be horror without jump scares. “Black Phone 2” delivers, sprinkling jump scares throughout with setups that build tension, leading to abrupt visuals or sound.

The film pairs its jump scares with sustained gore. Consider this an explicit content warning, especially for scenes involving violence against children.

From scares to relationships, and even laughs, “Black Phone 2” is a fantastic film to watch on the big screen this Halloween season.