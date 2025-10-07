The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

‘Joyful Collaborations’ marks mile one on Palomar Symphony’s yearlong ‘Road to Joy’

From plains-summer hues to a folk-dance finish, the route runs through Bach with Gach at the keys.
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
October 16, 2025
Brian Rojas
Peter Gach rehearses Bach’s Concerto in D Minor with the Palomar Symphony Orchestra at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on Oct. 14. Gach, a former Palomar professor and artist-in-residence, will perform the concerto during the “Joyful Collaborations” concert Oct. 18–19.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar Symphony steps onto “The Road to Joy” with its opener, “Joyful Collaborations,” on Oct. 18-19, featuring former professor Peter Gach in Bach’s Concerto No. 1 in D minor and setting the first stride toward Beethoven’s Ninth this spring.

The program showcases the orchestra’s full range, balancing color and contrast through three composers and one shared mood — joy. From Larsen’s summer soundscape to Bach’s dialogue between soloist and ensemble and Haydn’s buoyant finale, Ellen Weller said the performance captures the spirit of joy in many forms and defines the year ahead.

Conductor Ellen Weller gestures mid-beat with baton in hand during rehearsal, music stand and piano visible in low stage light.
Music director Ellen Weller conducts the Palomar Symphony Orchestra during rehearsal for “Joyful Collaborations” on Oct. 14 at the Howard Brubeck Theatre. The concert opens the 2025–26 “Road to Joy” season. (Brian Rojas)

“I want them to feel joyous,” Weller said. “The last piece, they’re going to leave the concert hall humming, for sure. It’s just extremely joyful. I do want them to leave feeling upbeat and positive.”

Easing the audience in is concert opener, “Deep Summer Music,” by American composer Libby Larsen, featuring a trumpet solo and soothing melodies.

“It’s a luscious, colorful description of summer, like right before harvest in the plains states,” Weller said. “So just thinking about waves of wheat and all the colors of summer, of the brown hues and the ripeness. Her harmony is very ripe. It’s a very colorful piece.”

At the center of the program is pianist and former department chair Peter Gach, who taught at Palomar from 1981 to 2012 and served 15 years as artist-in-residence. He has appeared with the Palomar Symphony more than ten times over the years and this weekend marks his third performance of the Bach D minor concerto with the ensemble.

“From the beginning of my involvement with Palomar, I have regularly performed with the symphony,” Gach said. “Performing at Palomar with the orchestra on the Howard Brubeck Theatre stage feels like coming home.”

After that calm, expansive opening from Larsen, the tone shifts as Gach and the Bach concerto takes center stage. The piece offers a contrast of moods: a “forthright, get-it-done” opening, a reflective second movement with a delicate, interwoven piano line, and a final section that moves like a fiery dance, according to Weller.

“The original meaning of concerto, concertato, was David versus Goliath,” Weller said. “We have this one instrumentalist and the entire orchestra duking it out, and you really hear that in the third movement.”

As department chair, Gach spearheaded a fundraiser that purchased the program’s nine-foot Steinway piano, now inscribed with a plaque bearing his name.

“It’s called the Peter Gach Steinway,” she said. “So it’s extremely special to us to be able to have him play on that instrument.”

The finale of Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 is the night’s earworm ear-worm, driving to a bright, folk-dance-like finish. The piece will leave more than just the audience enthused, Weller noted, saying one trumpet player just can’t stay still.

“She’s on the platform, and she’s bopping away in her seat. I’m going to get her a seat belt,” Weller said. “She can’t help it. It is that kind of music, where we’re having so much fun, it’s really hard to keep it together sometimes.”

With a mix of professionals, students and community players, Weller said the orchestra thrives on collaboration. She described working with Gach as both grounding and inspiring; his musicianship, she said, brings out the best in everyone.

“Every so often I will turn and we’re trying to hook up something in the moment, and we catch each other’s eyes, and we breathe together, and the music is like the exhale,” Weller said. “So personally, for me, those are great moments.”

A large section of string players—mainly cellos and violins—rehearses in rows, music stands marked “Palomar Music” in the foreground.
Members of the Palomar Symphony Orchestra rehearse in the Howard Brubeck Theatre on Oct. 14 ahead of their season-opening concert, “Joyful Collaborations.” (Brian Rojas)

The next stop on “The Road to Joy” season comes in December with “The Eternal Search for Joy,” which Weller described as a more contemplative program that invites listeners to reflect.

“We’re going to be doing the gorgeous Barber Adagio. So it’s a little more spiritual take on joy and the longing for joy,” Weller added.

From there, the journey continues through the spring semester and finishes in May with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, completing a performance Weller had prepared for April 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We were supposed to perform Beethoven’s Ninth in April of 2020. We had a little interruption then,” Weller said. “Finally, I feel brave enough, and we’ve come back enough.”

That sense of return extends beyond the music itself. The ensemble now includes more than 55 musicians, the largest roster Weller has conducted at Palomar since before the shutdown.

The “Joyful Collaborations” concert reflects the first aspect of the season’s overarching theme: rediscovering the joy of collaborating as musicians.

“Each concert has kind of a different take on aspects of joy,” she said. “So this one is collaboration, and how fun it is to make music together.”

For more information and tickets, visit the Palomar Performing Arts website.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
From left to right: Exia Albistegui-DuBois as Princess Dragomiroff, Jaqueline Almaraz as Greta Ohlsson, Yordi Refugio as Hector McQueen, Sean Zukowski as Monsieur Bouc, and Spencer Rogow as Hercule Poirot rehearsal before opening night of the Murder on the Orient Express on Oct.2 at Palomar College. The play will run from Oct 3-12 at the Howard Brubeck Theater.
'Murder on the Orient Express' is a first-class ride of suspense and style
Several festival attendees gathered near the black-smithing exhibit in their Viking-inspired outfits to bellow out war cries at the Vista Viking Festival on Sept. 21, 2025.
Vikings and Valkyries bring history to life at Vista festival
A classic train on a snowy mountain track with the text "Murder on the Orient Express" along the side panel of one of the cars.
Palomar Performing Arts presents “Murder on the Orient Express”
The movie poster of “The Long Walk” (Lionsgate US)
'The Long Walk' masterfully examines humanity during bleak times
The movie poster of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)
'Last Rites' Is The Conjuring’s haunting goodbye
Club Rush event at Palomar College with red tents along a pathway and students browsing club tables. A sandwich board sign advertises the Sept 3-4 event to explore various student groups.
Club rush kicks off at Palomar
More in Palomar Arts & Culture
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Palomar explores Chicanx queer cinema at recent screening
Lady Blanca ended her second performance with a spin while captivating the audience. Lady Blanca hosted the 15-year anniversary event for the Pride Center. Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Celebrating pride and community
Palomar's Day and Night Jazz Ensembles gear up for the second half of their concert series. Illustration made with Canva.
Palomar jazz turns up the tempo
The Faculty Dance Concert flyer. (Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts)
Stepping into the spotlight: Palomar’s Faculty Dance Concert
Low string section rehearsing their musical number for Saturday's show at the Brubeck Theater.
'Art That Positively Vibrates' sets Palomar in motion
The cast of "Bad Hombres, Good Wives" pose for a picture in costume. The show highlights narco-novela comedic influences and cultural diversity. (Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts).
'Bad Hombres, Good Wives,' brings comedy, culture, and chaos to the Palomar stage
About the Contributor
Victoria Gudmundson
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
Victoria Gudmundson is the Editor-in-Chief of The Telescope and continues to run the Opinions desk. A returning student with a B.A. in English, Victoria is currently working toward an A.S. in Multimedia Journalism and a certificate in Graphic Design. In her time at The Telescope, she has received awards for opinion writing, magazine design, and illustration. Her goal this year is to build a welcoming newsroom and establish The Telescope as the go-to source for campus news. Outside the newsroom, Victoria enjoys creative writing, digital art, and crochet, and she has a knack for balancing her love of storytelling with a flair for design.
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal