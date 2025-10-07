Inside the October Governing Board Meeting

SAN MARCOS — While the Oct. 14 Governing Board meeting was dominated by discussion over Board Policy 3000, which outlined Palomar’s commitment to equity and anti-racism, several other key issues were also addressed. Here are the highlights:

After more than an hour of debate, trustees voted 3–2 to delete BP 3000 and to form a subcommittee to review and propose a new policy. The compromise replaced an earlier agenda item that called only for deletion. Trustees Jacqueline Kaiser, Yvette Acosta and Holly Hamilton-Bleakley supported the motion to delete the policy, while Roberto Rodriguez and Judy Patacsil opposed it. Student Trustee Ariel Fridman cast an advisory vote in favor of removal.

Public comment drew 31 speakers, with 19 ultimately able to address the board, including students, classified employees, and faculty. Thirteen spoke against deleting BP 3000, and 11 others were unable to speak because of a 30-minute time limit on the topic in general. For more details on the decision and discussion, see The Telescope’s in-depth coverage.

Changes to the meeting’s usual agenda order also drew criticism. Board President Kaiser moved constituent reports, typically presented before actionable items, to the end of the meeting, prompting concern from Trustees Rodriguez and Patacsil that the change limited constituent voices ahead of the BP 3000 vote. Kaiser said the shift was intended to streamline meetings, and mirror the structure of MiraCosta’s meetings. The motion to restore the original order failed 3-2 with trustees Kaiser, Acosta and Hamilton-Bleakley against and Rodriguez and Patacsil for.

Council of Classified Employees (CCE) President Anel Gonzalez continued to push for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), claiming the district has ignored its contractual obligation. Vice President of Finance Chris Yatooma addressed the negotiations in his Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team presentation, citing that automatic COLA pass-throughs were removed from the bargaining agreement.

Trustees also declined to fund a bond feasibility survey that would have gauged voter support for a future facilities bond to combat Palomar’s aging infrastructure. Supporters said the survey was informational and necessary to assess support, while opponents questioned the timing and cost. The vote came in 3-2 with trustees Kaiser, Acosta and Hamilton-Bleakley against funding the survey and Rodriguez and Patacsil for it.

Other key takeaways: