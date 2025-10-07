The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Inside the October Governing Board Meeting

Palomar’s October meeting drew heavy public turnout, emotional public comments, and new developments on policy, staffing, and a future bond.
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
October 15, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Trustee Holly Hamilton-Bleakley talking during the discussion of Board Policy 3000 at the Palomar College Governing Board meeting while Trustee Yvette Acosta watches on Oct. 14, 2025, in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS — While the Oct. 14 Governing Board meeting was dominated by discussion over Board Policy 3000, which outlined Palomar’s commitment to equity and anti-racism, several other key issues were also addressed. Here are the highlights:

After more than an hour of debate, trustees voted 3–2 to delete BP 3000 and to form a subcommittee to review and propose a new policy. The compromise replaced an earlier agenda item that called only for deletion. Trustees Jacqueline Kaiser, Yvette Acosta and Holly Hamilton-Bleakley supported the motion to delete the policy, while Roberto Rodriguez and Judy Patacsil opposed it. Student Trustee Ariel Fridman cast an advisory vote in favor of removal.

Public comment drew 31 speakers, with 19 ultimately able to address the board, including students, classified employees, and faculty. Thirteen spoke against deleting BP 3000, and 11 others were unable to speak because of a 30-minute time limit on the topic in general. For more details on the decision and discussion, see The Telescope’s in-depth coverage.

Changes to the meeting’s usual agenda order also drew criticism. Board President Kaiser moved constituent reports, typically presented before actionable items, to the end of the meeting, prompting concern from Trustees Rodriguez and Patacsil that the change limited constituent voices ahead of the BP 3000 vote. Kaiser said the shift was intended to streamline meetings, and mirror the structure of MiraCosta’s meetings. The motion to restore the original order failed 3-2 with trustees Kaiser, Acosta and Hamilton-Bleakley against and Rodriguez and Patacsil for.

Council of Classified Employees (CCE) President Anel Gonzalez continued to push for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), claiming the district has ignored its contractual obligation. Vice President of Finance Chris Yatooma addressed the negotiations in his Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team presentation, citing that automatic COLA pass-throughs were removed from the bargaining agreement.

Trustees also declined to fund a bond feasibility survey that would have gauged voter support for a future facilities bond to combat Palomar’s aging infrastructure. Supporters said the survey was informational and necessary to assess support, while opponents questioned the timing and cost. The vote came in 3-2 with trustees Kaiser, Acosta and Hamilton-Bleakley against funding the survey and Rodriguez and Patacsil for it.

Other key takeaways:

  • The board approved an agreement with Exodus Recovery, Inc., to deploy a mobile crisis response team. The team will respond to behavioral health crises at Palomar and provide up to 30 days of follow-up care.
  • The board rescinded earlier layoffs affecting TRIO program staff after Palomar finally received the expected grant funds after the September meeting.
  • Associated Student Government President Yaretzi Hernandez announced ASG will be creating their own anti-racism statement and will begin meetings with a reading of the land acknowledgment.
  • Trustee Judy Patacsil will be recognized as one of the 2025 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World nominees by the Filipina Women’s Network at the end of October.
About the Contributors
Victoria Gudmundson
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
Victoria Gudmundson is the Editor-in-Chief of The Telescope and continues to run the Opinions desk. A returning student with a B.A. in English, Victoria is currently working toward an A.S. in Multimedia Journalism and a certificate in Graphic Design. In her time at The Telescope, she has received awards for opinion writing, magazine design, and illustration. Her goal this year is to build a welcoming newsroom and establish The Telescope as the go-to source for campus news. Outside the newsroom, Victoria enjoys creative writing, digital art, and crochet, and she has a knack for balancing her love of storytelling with a flair for design.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
