Thumbs Down: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Eat Between Classes

Palomar’s grab-and-go fridges offer free food, but with rare restocks and high cafeteria prices many students are hungry for more support.
Miranda Garcia Serrano, Staff Writer
October 10, 2025
Miranda Garcia Serrano
The frequently empty Grab-and-Go fridge in the Learning Resource Center on Oct.7, 2025, at Palomar College

On campus, students are faced with high food prices, and free food resources regularly go unnoticed. Students already deal with juggling jobs, families, and other responsibilities, and the extra cost of food can feel overwhelming.

Food is available on campus, but the prices can be discouraging when students are deciding whether to calm their hunger or save their money. Burgers range from $6.75 to $8.25 before tax, and the $8 chicken penne pasta becomes $9 when taxed. Hot foods are taxed, and cold foods aren’t. Yet even some cold foods like sushi are still taxed.

Palomar has support systems, such as the grab-and-go fridges with free food items in various spots across campus. Despite being a great resource, many students are unaware of them. The most popular fridge is located inside the library.

The times that I have gone to the grab-and-go fridge in the library, I have found no snacks, and left to continue to my next class on an empty stomach. The grab-and-go fridges are stocked up, but once they are empty, they are not refilled. It can be misleading to students, making them think that everyone can get a free snack, but the reality is first-come, first-served.

Students who do know about the resource are just left hoping to find something to fulfill their hunger. Since the fridges are shared with everyone, finding a snack can be a hit or miss. When that happens, students then turn their attention to the prices of the cafeteria, and are left with the decision to spend their money or go without eating.

Palomar College cares about its students, but greater exposure to programs and lower-priced meal choices could help ensure that no one goes hungry on campus.

About the Contributor
Miranda Garcia Serrano
Miranda Garcia Serrano, Staff Writer
Miranda Garcia Serrano is a freshman and currently attends Palomar College. After completing her time at Palomar, Miranda would like to transfer to a four-year college and receive her undergraduate degree. Miranda’s friends would describe her as funny, kind, and friendly. She enjoys spending her free time with her cats, friends, and going on hikes. 
