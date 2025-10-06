The Student News Site of Palomar College

Transfer Center Hosts College Fair for Palomar Students

Representatives share insights on programs, admissions, and opportunities for higher education.
Duong Nguyen, Staff Writer
October 8, 2025
Josue Martinez
Students interact with various college booths at the college fair event on Oct. 7, 2025, at the Palomar Student Union lawn.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College’s Fall College Fair connected students with dozens of universities and transfer resources on Tuesday, Oct. 7, offering guidance as they plan their next steps after community college.

Hosted by the Transfer Center, the event drew more than 50 universities to the Clocktower lawn, where students visited various booths to learn about transfer programs and career paths.

P.J. DeMaris, director and counselor of the Transfer Center, said the event is designed to help students begin thinking about their academic futures early.

“For some students, they haven’t really even thought about transfer yet, and it’s something that they really need to plan ahead because it’s a process,” DeMaris said.

Skarlet Cervantes (left) talks to KJ Jennings (right) from California State University San Bernardino at the College fair on Oct 7th, 2025, at Palomar College.
Skarlet Cervantes (left) talks to KJ Jennings (right) from California State University San Bernardino at the College fair on Oct. 7th, 2025, at Palomar College. (Joanna Wdowik)

The transfer process can be overwhelming. For students hoping to transfer to a California State University (CSU) or University of California (UC) campus, DeMaris said it’s important to start preparing almost a year in advance. That includes researching admission requirements, figuring out which courses to take, and getting application materials ready.

The Transfer Center at Palomar offers resources that help students manage the process through one-on-one counseling appointments, educational planning, and workshops designed to keep students on track and informed.

Nursing student Yessica Medda Uzanaga found the college fair to be more eye-opening than she expected. She came looking for nursing programs, but walked away with a whole new list of possibilities.

“I really liked the Cal State San Marcos art and music booth. I didn’t know they had that major there, and seeing all the art was really interesting,” Uzanaga said.

For many students, including Uzanaga and Hannah Misch, a fellow nursing major, this was their first time attending a college fair at Palomar. Both said it felt more engaging and informative than what they experienced in high school.

“I didn’t know political science could be a minor, so that was cool to learn,” Misch said.

University representatives also noticed the strong turnout and interest from students throughout the day. Catherine Dahm, president of the Human Development Club at Cal State San Marcos, said she appreciated the energy.

“We’ve had a lot of students interested in transferring, and many want to learn more about human development,” Dahm said.

Students interested in future transfer opportunities can find more information, including upcoming events and university visits, on the Palomar College Transfer Center webpage.

A man is standing in front of a booth from California State University, Monterey Bay, talking to a representative from the college.
A Palomar student speaks with a representative from California State University, Monterey Bay, at the college fair on October 7, 2025, at Palomar College. (Joanna Wdowik)

 

