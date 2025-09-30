With Palomar in the lead for most of the game, Grossmont quickly sneaks a goal during the final moments, making the score 1-1. The women’s soccer team will have their next outing against San Diego City on Oct.10 at 1 p.m.
Gallery: Palomar’s Women’s Soccer ends the game in a tie against Grossmont
An intense game ends in a last-minute tie.
October 4, 2025
About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.