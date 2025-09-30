The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Vikings and Valkyries bring history to life at Vista festival

Vista held its annual Viking Festival, focusing on family fun and paying tribute to the strength of women in Viking history.
Leah Ertel, Staff Writer
October 2, 2025
Tanner Hayes
Several festival attendees gathered near the black-smithing exhibit in their Viking-inspired outfits to bellow out war cries at the Vista Viking Festival on Sept. 21, 2025.

VISTA — Vikings in armor and shield-maidens in corsets flocked to the annual Viking Festival hosted by the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum on Oct. 21-22.

People from all over the county had the chance to step back in time, dress up in costume and stroll through three acres while exploring the numerous events the festival had to offer.

Activities ranged from a food and drink aisle filled with cider and mead to bands providing ambiance for dancing. Adventurous attendees could test their strength in the strongman competitions by tossing a fish or wielding weapons such as axes, swords or spears. Craft lovers could spin wool into yarn or browse the handmade products of local venders.

Children were also welcome to join in by listening to storytellers, trying fiber arts and crafts, or even throwing their own spears and axes.

“It is really fun to be a part of a community of people who come out to these events,” vendor Haley Hudkins said.

The Viking Festival began in 2002 when a small group of women from the Sons of Norway Hall put on a fall festival. Soon after, groups of Viking enthusiasts joined the festival to spread awareness about Viking and Scandinavian Culture.

Over time, new groups formed around hobbies like blacksmithing and geneology, tracing their ancestry through Scottish clans.

The event, once held at the small Norway Hall, has since grown into a major annual festival now celebrating its 23rd year.

[Show picture list]
This year’s theme, “The Year of the Valkyrie,” honored the importance of women in Viking culture. In Norse mythology, Valkyries were women who came to the battlefield to take fallen soldiers up to Valhalla, the Vikings’ version of Heaven. Beyond myth, women managed farms, enslaved workers and wool production, —the main export out of Scandinavia.

The festival highlighted the women-owned businesses, many which started as small hobbies.

Among them was Hudkins, who has participated in the Viking Festival for the past two years. Her fantasy-inspired candle brand, Will-O-Wicks Candle Company, was an easy fit with the event’s mythical theme.

Another vendor, Deb Wallace, created her business as a solution for her daughter’s allergies. Using all-natural items, her soaps, lotions, sprays and salves grew into the business known today as The Surly Herbalist.

“Come on in and sniff everything,” Wallace said.”I have something for every nose,”

The Viking Festival relies on about 600 volunteers to bring the celebration to life each year. James Jerpseth, who has served as president of the Norway Hall Foundation for the past 18 years, said volunteer dedication is what makes the event possible.

“As far as we know, this is the only — more than 10,000 people on a weekend — event that is run solely by volunteers,” Jerpseth said.

The Viking Festival is set to return to Vista in September of 2026.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
A classic train on a snowy mountain track with the text "Murder on the Orient Express" along the side panel of one of the cars.
Palomar Performing Arts presents “Murder on the Orient Express”
The movie poster of “The Long Walk” (Lionsgate US)
'The Long Walk' masterfully examines humanity during bleak times
The movie poster of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)
'Last Rites' Is The Conjuring’s haunting goodbye
Club Rush event at Palomar College with red tents along a pathway and students browsing club tables. A sandwich board sign advertises the Sept 3-4 event to explore various student groups.
Club rush kicks off at Palomar
IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music
IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music
Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café
Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café
More in What's Hot
Made with Canva
Rolling Stone’s Star Writer: Brian Hiatt
Follow our live updates at the 97th Academy Awards.
Oscars 2025: LIVE Winners
The Oscar winner predictions are brewing as the live show approaches. Illustration made with Canva.
Cinema's biggest night: Predictions
An image with a black baground and red, yellow, and green shapes. In the center of the image is white lineart of an openned book with flowers growing out of it.
Voices in ink: Celebrating Black authors
Uncle Sam wants You to watch the Super Bowl illustration
Super Bowl 2025: Pop culture recap
Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.
Overview of NAMM 2025
About the Contributors
Leah Ertel
Leah Ertel, Staff Writer
Leah Ertel is a sophomore attending her first year at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. When she is not busy writing articles, she enjoys the outdoors, being crafty, and spending time with friends and family.
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal