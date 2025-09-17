The Student News Site of Palomar College

Gallery: Women’s and men’s Water Polo teams make a splash against Crafton Hills

Palomar teams made a splash with back-to-back victories, highlighted by a nail-biter for the women and a steady win for the men.
Evan Odom and Griselda Garcia
September 20, 2025

Palomar’s Women’s and Men’s water polo teams emerged victorious against Crafton Hills on Wednesday. The women edged out the Roadrunners in a 15-14 thriller, while the men followed with a 16-9 victory.

About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
