Palomar’s Women’s and Men’s water polo teams emerged victorious against Crafton Hills on Wednesday. The women edged out the Roadrunners in a 15-14 thriller, while the men followed with a 16-9 victory.
Gallery: Women’s and men’s Water Polo teams make a splash against Crafton Hills
Palomar teams made a splash with back-to-back victories, highlighted by a nail-biter for the women and a steady win for the men.
September 20, 2025
0
About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.