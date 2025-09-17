The Student News Site of Palomar College

Thumbs Down: Too cramped to learn

The desks in some Palomar classrooms are too small for laptops and notebooks, making it harder for students to focus and learn.
Carla Ramirez, Staff Writer
September 21, 2025
The desks in ESC- 103 are just one example of the amount of space students have for their belongings throughout Palomar’s campuses on Sept. 4, 2025 at Palomar’s Escondido Center.

One of the most frustrating parts of being a student at Palomar College is how small the desks in many classrooms are, so small it feels nearly impossible to take notes or be able to use a laptop comfortably during class.

For me, the biggest problem is space. If I want to use my computer and also write in a notebook, there isn’t enough room to do both at the same time. I often find myself balancing things on my lap or squeezing them onto the desk in a way that distracts me from actually paying attention.

Comfort is another issue. Sitting in one place for an entire lecture can feel cramped and awkward, especially when there’s no space to spread out materials. I often end up more focused on the discomfort I’m in than on the instructor.

Some might argue that the desks are fine and that students have managed with them for years. But education has changed. More students rely on technology in the classroom, and the desks don’t support that. Larger, more flexible desks would make it easier for students to focus and succeed.

Palomar has so many great resources, but updating the desks would make a big difference in improving the learning environment.

 

About the Contributor
Carla Ramirez
Carla Ramirez, Staff Writer
Carla Ramirez is a freshmen at Palomar College, currently exploring different majors in hopes to find the right path. She hopes to transfer to a UC or CSU to continue her education.  She enjoys drawing and watching movies in her free time.
