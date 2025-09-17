Thumbs Down: Too cramped to learn

One of the most frustrating parts of being a student at Palomar College is how small the desks in many classrooms are, so small it feels nearly impossible to take notes or be able to use a laptop comfortably during class.

For me, the biggest problem is space. If I want to use my computer and also write in a notebook, there isn’t enough room to do both at the same time. I often find myself balancing things on my lap or squeezing them onto the desk in a way that distracts me from actually paying attention.

Comfort is another issue. Sitting in one place for an entire lecture can feel cramped and awkward, especially when there’s no space to spread out materials. I often end up more focused on the discomfort I’m in than on the instructor.

Some might argue that the desks are fine and that students have managed with them for years. But education has changed. More students rely on technology in the classroom, and the desks don’t support that. Larger, more flexible desks would make it easier for students to focus and succeed.

Palomar has so many great resources, but updating the desks would make a big difference in improving the learning environment.