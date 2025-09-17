Thumbs Up: The genius design of the Philly Cheese Steak Burger

Dozing off in class? Tired? Unfocused? Likely you are hungry, and Palomar’s food court offers the perfect solution: the Philly Cheese Steak Burger.

With only a few ingredients, the Comet Cafe grill creates a burger that blends chopped beef, bell peppers, grilled onions, and melty cheese into a delicious, filling sandwich.

The burger also provides a burst of fats, protein and carbs, keeping you fueled for your day.

But how can this be a good choice for a busy, on-the-go Palomar student? It is the marriage of a burger and a Philly cheesesteak, both of which are notoriously messy foods, and typically messy foods require more time and cannot be eaten on-the-go.

I would have to disagree.

The burger is the perfect on-the-go meal. In traditional fashion, its core ingredients are sandwiched between two buns that allow the eater to avoid the use of utensils, while not needing direct contact with the fillings.

You might think a Philly cheesesteak is saucy and greasy, not the kind of food you’d want to have spill on your outfit between classes.

The Philly Cheese Steak Burger is designed to prevent this as well.

The burger design pairs with an efficient wrapper to easily catch and contain any pieces that may fall out. The wrapper also makes sure that any excess grease or sauce will not damage or stain your clothing.

Compact and contained, the Philly Cheese Steak Burger offers the flavor advantages of messy food, while still being consumable without removal from its provided wrapper, reducing the impact and allowing for an excellent on-the-go eating experience.