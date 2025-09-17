The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Thumbs Up: The genius design of the Philly Cheese Steak Burger

Palomar’s Comet Café grill offers the perfect solution to your midday energy crisis.
Weston Metzger, Staff Writer
September 20, 2025
Elizabeth Aguilar
The Philly Cheesesteak burger is served with a brown wrapper at the Comet Cafe on Sept. 18, 2025.

Dozing off in class? Tired? Unfocused? Likely you are hungry, and Palomar’s food court offers the perfect solution: the Philly Cheese Steak Burger.

With only a few ingredients, the Comet Cafe grill creates a burger that blends chopped beef, bell peppers, grilled onions, and melty cheese into a delicious, filling sandwich.

The burger also provides a burst of fats, protein and carbs, keeping you fueled for your day.

But how can this be a good choice for a busy, on-the-go Palomar student? It is the marriage of a burger and a Philly cheesesteak, both of which are notoriously messy foods, and typically messy foods require more time and cannot be eaten on-the-go.

The Tv in the Comet Cafe displays a blue hamburger menu with the price's.
The TV in the Comet Cafe displays the hamburger menu at Palomar College on Sept. 18, 2025. (Elizabeth Aguilar)

I would have to disagree.

The burger is the perfect on-the-go meal. In traditional fashion, its core ingredients are sandwiched between two buns that allow the eater to avoid the use of utensils, while not needing direct contact with the fillings.

You might think a Philly cheesesteak is saucy and greasy, not the kind of food you’d want to have spill on your outfit between classes.

The Philly Cheese Steak Burger is designed to prevent this as well.

The burger design pairs with an efficient wrapper to easily catch and contain any pieces that may fall out. The wrapper also makes sure that any excess grease or sauce will not damage or stain your clothing.

Compact and contained, the Philly Cheese Steak Burger offers the flavor advantages of messy food, while still being consumable without removal from its provided wrapper, reducing the impact and allowing for an excellent on-the-go eating experience.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Opinions
Made with Canva
Comet Commentary: ChatGPT is not your classmate
A screenshot of two characters featured in the AI animated video from Palomar's Instagram.
Comet Commentary: Palomar's $17,500 AI mistake
A student hold a clipboard and pen to fill out a small sheet of paper with their order in black and white with a red background.
Comet Commentary: Comet Café falls short in back-to-school rush
Image made with Canva
Comet Commentary: A campus that looked away
Students often patiently wait for these elevators to open, or they decide to use the stairs to get to the upper levels of the Natural Science building. It makes it faster to take the stairs to get to class.
Comet Commentary: Going up or down?
Online classes have their benefits... and their pitfalls. Made with Canva
Comet Commentary: In-person learning still matters
More in Opinion
The Flags at Palomar College will be at half-mast for one week to honor Charlie Kirk on Sept. 11, 2025, at the Student Lawn.
Charlie Kirk's death highlights the cost of polarization
Battery energy storage system could bring fire hazard to Palomar
Battery energy storage system could bring fire hazard to Palomar
The Telescope student newsroom on Palomar's San Marcos campus.
UCSD without The Guardian is a campus without a voice
Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director
Letter to the Editor: Response from Pride Center Director
The old library could be the key to building stronger community on campus.
Comet Commentary: Palomar's old library could revive student life
A photo of a seagull flying above the Oceanside Pier on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Seagulls can mistake trash for food, which is harmful to them.
Five Fun Activities to Celebrate Earth Day
About the Contributors
Weston Metzger
Weston Metzger, Staff Writer
Weston Metzger is a returning student to Palomar College studying Diesel Mechanics Technology. In his freetime he participates in a wide variety of activities, from mountain biking, to playing Magic the Gathering, to writing screenplays. After finishing his degree he hopes to work on heavy equipment while continuining his writing.
Elizabeth Aguilar
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
Elizabeth Aguilar is a News Editor & Social Media Manager for The Telescope. She was an arts & Entertainment Editor at Mission Hills High School and hopes to transfer to SDSU. Elizabeth has a YouTube channel and loves to color.
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal