Escondido library five months into yearlong stay at mall

With months still to go, the library offers basic services in its temporary space while patrons adapt to the change.
Svara Jayasinghe, Staff Writer
September 14, 2025
Svara Jayasinghe
The exterior of the Escondido Public Library is fenced off and inaccessible to the public as renovations and repairs continue.

ESCONDIDO — In April 2025, the Escondido Public Library closed its doors to the public, marking the beginning of a yearlong project that aims to address a range of infrastructure and maintenance issues.

The renovations seek to ensure that the library remains an accessible space for all of Escondido, according to the library website.

Until construction is completed, the library has a temporary location on the first floor of the Mershops North County Mall. Book checkout, along with computer and printing services, continue to be offered. Due to space limitations, only four desktop computers are set out for use; however, Chromebook laptops are available upon request.

The distance from the main branch, combined with limited space and increased foot traffic, may make the temporary site inconvenient for some patrons.

Those looking for alternative study locations while the library operates at the mall can venture to local options closer to downtown. S3 Coffee Bar and Kettle On Grand, two Escondido coffee shops, advertise free Wi-Fi and customer seating.

Additionally, the Starbucks on W. Mission Avenue and the Barnes & Noble on Valley Parkway provide later hours, closing at 8:30 and 9 p.m., respectively.

To learn more about the project and stay updated, visit the library’s website.

Svara Jayasinghe
Svara Jayasinghe, Staff Writer
Svara Jayasinghe is a student at Palomar who is interested in majoring in Political Science. She hopes to eventually go to law school and become a civil rights lawyer. In her free time, Svara enjoys reading, baking, and listening to music. 
