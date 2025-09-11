The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar women’s water polo blows competition out of the water

Women’s team dominates with back-to-back wins over Cerritos and Mt. SAC
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
September 10, 2025

The Palomar women’s water polo team started strong at their annual mini tournament on Friday, defeating Cerritos College 20–12 and Mt. San Antonio College 15–9. McKynley McCulloch led the charge with five goals in the opener as the Comets made a statement to kick off the season.

[Show picture list]
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Palomar Women's Sports
Dana Moore (#11) jumps after getting the ball past Jazelle Magallanes from the East LA Huskies.
Gallery: Palomar's women's Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies
Palomar volleyball players in red jerseys line up at the back of the volleyball courts with their coaches in black watching on before a game.
Palomar women’s volleyball sweeps Golden West and Santa Ana in opening homestand
Naomi Allen is dribbling the ball away from Palomar's side of the field while a player from San Bernardino Valley is running closely beside her, trying to take the ball away.
Palomar rookies score in 4-2 loss for women’s soccer
2025 Palomar Softball team celebrating.
Palomar softball reaches championship game, falls short of title
Breanna Lutz on base after a hit.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Breanna Lutz
Palomar women's basketball player Kylee Trujillo posed in a feature photo.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Kylee Trujillo
More in Sports
From left to right: Nahum Palacios (#5) from Santiago Canyon College is wearing a white uniform with blue cleats. He has his right arm out behind him and his right leg out in front of him as he tries to steal the white and yellow soccer ball from Palomar's Jakub Kozlowski (#9). Kozlowski is wearing a red and black uniform and has his right foot protecting the soccer ball.
Palomar men’s soccer stunned in scoreless draw to Santiago Canyon
Palomar player number 19 in red kicks with his left foot but misses the ball that has been knocked away by a Santa Monica player in blue.
Palomar soccer punches back in a hard-fought draw to Santa Monica
Palomar player number 6 in a red uniform falls over a diving Ventura player in white attempting to dodge and surrounded by other players from both teams.
Comets come up short against Ventura with a final score of 32-21
Three Palomar football coaches stand on a football field while a team of football players kneel in front of the coaches.
Comet Spotlight: Meet the new football coaches
Midfielder #10 Felix Hamm running to retrieve the ball from San Bernardino Valley player.
Palomar men’s soccer falls to San Bernardino Valley, 4-2
Palomar Football head coach Joe Early
Palomar football builds momentum ahead of fall kickoff
About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal