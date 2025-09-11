The Palomar women’s water polo team started strong at their annual mini tournament on Friday, defeating Cerritos College 20–12 and Mt. San Antonio College 15–9. McKynley McCulloch led the charge with five goals in the opener as the Comets made a statement to kick off the season.
Categories:
Palomar women’s water polo blows competition out of the water
Women’s team dominates with back-to-back wins over Cerritos and Mt. SAC
September 10, 2025
0
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal
Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.