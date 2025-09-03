Gallery:Palomar’s women’s Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies

With a rough start to the season, Palomar’s women’s soccer team is making a comeback. The East Los Angeles Huskies had the lead 2-0 in the first few minutes of the game, but that didn’t stop the Comets from taking on a challenge.

Before halftime, the Comets had taken the lead with a score of 5-2. Forward Sophia Frederick, scored three goals, and Lizzy Cook added two more within the first half. Palomar tacked on four more goals in the second half to win its first game of the season.

The Comets’ next home game will be on Sept. 19 against San Diego Mesa.