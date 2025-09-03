The Student News Site of Palomar College

Gallery:Palomar’s women’s Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies

Palomar finishes their second home game with a 9-2 victory.
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
September 3, 2025

With a rough start to the season, Palomar’s women’s soccer team is making a comeback. The East Los Angeles Huskies had the lead 2-0 in the first few minutes of the game, but that didn’t stop the Comets from taking on a challenge.

Before halftime, the Comets had taken the lead with a score of 5-2. Forward Sophia Frederick, scored three goals, and Lizzy Cook added two more within the first half. Palomar tacked on four more goals in the second half to win its first game of the season.

The Comets’ next home game will be on Sept. 19 against San Diego Mesa.

About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.
