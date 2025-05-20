Celebrating pride and community

Students and faculty gathered around the Student Union to dance, cheer, and recognize what the center means to people. The event featured guest speakers and the raising of the flag.

The event had performances by Lady Blanca and the Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles. It also included food from a taco vendor called Gringas.

Many departments and programs like Economics, Political Science, English, Performing Arts, and many more had booths at the event, featuring historical LGBTQ+ icons. Groups on campus like the Council of Classified Employees, Umoja, and the Students for Justice and Gender Equality were also at the event.

Outside organizations like the Vista Community Clinic and the North County LGBTQ Resource Center joined the Event.