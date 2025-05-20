The Student News Site of Palomar College

Celebrating pride and community

The Pride Center celebrated its Queerceñera with music, food, and live performances.
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
May 20, 2025

Students and faculty gathered around the Student Union to dance, cheer, and recognize what the center means to people. The event featured guest speakers and the raising of the flag.

The event had performances by Lady Blanca and the Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles. It also included food from a taco vendor called Gringas.

Many departments and programs like Economics, Political Science, English, Performing Arts, and many more had booths at the event, featuring historical LGBTQ+ icons. Groups on campus like the Council of Classified Employees, Umoja, and the Students for Justice and Gender Equality were also at the event.

Outside organizations like the Vista Community Clinic and the North County LGBTQ Resource Center joined the Event.

About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.
