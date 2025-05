Palomar College brought home the win against San Diego Mesa on May 8. Comets got 13 hits, scoring seven runs.

In the sixth inning, the Comets were up 7-1. Despite a high-scoring seventh and eighth innings for San Diego Mesa, Palomar College won 7-6.

During this game, #17 Carter Jorissen went 2-3 at the plate, accounting for three of the team’s seven runs. On top of Jorissen’s offensive success, he also got a runner out at home during the seventh inning, preventing an additional run from scoring.