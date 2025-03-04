97th Academy Awards: Top Moments

Conan O’Brien hosted the Academy Awards for the first time and it was a breath of fresh air after seeing Jimmy Kimmel host the Oscars for the last few years (2017, 2018, 2023, 2024). I’m hoping this won’t be the last time we’ll see O’Brien host the award show.

The following are the most memorable moments of Hollywood’s biggest night:

1. Wicked Opening Performance

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo showcased their vocal talents in this opening number. Grande sang a cover of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” while wearing a red sparkly gown, paying homage to Dorothy’s ruby slippers.

Erivo made her way to the stage in a white dress, adorned with flowers following Grande’s performance. Erivo sang “Home” from “The Wiz” before Ariana joined her and they sang “Defying Gravity” from the Oscar nominated film together.

Erivo finished their performance with the iconic Elphaba riff that gave me goosebumps. Her vocal range is breathtaking, and the star-studded crowd agreed, giving her and Grande a well-deserved standing ovation.

2. Conan Opening Monologue

After the Wicked performance, it was time for O’Brien to take the stage. He made his first appearance coming out of Demi Moore’s spine, a reference to the best picture nominee, “The Substance.” It was quite absurd but something I’d expect from him. I was already laughing less than a minute into his introduction.

Throughout his 18-minute monologue, O’Brien told jokes that mentioned the nominated actors and films of the night. There was even a surprise appearance from Adam Sandler in the audience, in which O’Brien calls him out for not being appropriately dressed, as he is seen in a hoodie, basketball shorts and sneakers (his signature style).

The monologue ends with a comical musical number from O’Brien, with a cameo from dancing Deadpool and the sandworm from “Dune”.

3. James Bond Musical Tribute

Margaret Qualley, star of the 2024 hit film “The Substance,” donning a striking red dress, danced alongside dapper back up dancers during the Bond musical tribute. This performance raises the question of who the next Bond girl will be.

Following the dance, LISA from the K-pop girl group Blackpink, performed “Live and Let Die,” from the 1973 Bond film of the same name. The dancers in suits were joined by a crew of female dancers in stunning red dresses as LISA performed. Doja Cat then took the stage in a crystal-studded dress and performed “Diamonds Are Forever” featured in the 1971 Bond film, “Diamonds Are Forever.”

RAYE gave the final performance with her rendition of “Skyfall” from the 2012 film, “Skyfall.” Her performance was my favorite out of the three. I became aware of RAYE’s incredible vocal talent after watching a viral Tik Tok video of her belting out. Listening to her take on a song that Adele has already sung so beautifully left me in awe.

4. Quincy Jones Tribute

The late Quincy Jones was honored at the Oscars with an energetic musical performance by Queen Latifah. She sang “Ease On Down The Road” from “The Wiz” which is one of the many songs produced by Jones. I really enjoyed the vibe of this performance. The enthusiasm displayed by Latifah, the dancers and the backup singers made this a delightful viewing experience.

Actor Colman Domingo was the first in the audience to stand up and dance along. I would have loved to see the same enthusiasm from others.

A photo of Jones appeared on the screen when the song came to an end and Latifah blew a kiss to him. The performance was a lovely way to celebrate him.

5. Honoring Los Angeles Firefighters

“Please welcome members of the fire service who bravely responded to and battled the Palisades and Eaton wildfires,” O’Brien said as Los Angeles firefighters walked on stage in “Class A” uniforms which are worn for formal events. They received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The Oscars are held in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood which is not far from where the Los Angeles fires happened earlier this year. A lot of those who work in the film industry were also affected by these fires. It was a wonderful opportunity to recognize first responders. O’Brien even had a few of the firefighters read jokes to the audience.

Top 3 Speeches:

1. “No Other Land” – Best Documentary Feature Film

This documentary was filmed from 2019 to 2023 and is a collaboration between Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers. It displays the destruction being caused to the community of Masafer Yatta and showcases an unlikely bond between Palestinian activist, Basel Adra and Israeli journalist, Yuval Abraham.

“About two months ago, I became a father and my hope to my daughter [is] that she will not have to live the same life I am living now, always fearing settler’s violence, home demolitions and forcible displacements,” Adra said.

Many winners avoid discussing politics or highlighting ongoing atrocities in their speeches, but Adra and Abraham openly express their views. It’s a significant moment, as the audience has no choice but to pay attention, along with the millions tuning in from home. It’s a perfect opportunity to make your voice heard and I am glad they did not shy away from mentioning something that many ignore.

“We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together, our voices are stronger.” Abraham said.

2. Kieran Culkin – Best Supporting Actor

Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for “A Real Pain.” It is his first Oscar nomination and win. From his previous acceptance speeches, it is evident that his amusing rambling is part of the appeal and what makes them so entertaining. His Oscars speech did not dissapoint.

Throughout the entire speech, the crowd could be seen and heard laughing. Those watching at home missed a part of his speech that was muted after an accidental profanity slip-up, however the speech never lost momentum. I especially enjoyed his anecdote about being promised a fourth child for winning an Oscar.

“Then, I just have this to say to you, Jazz. Love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids, what do you say?”

3. Adrien Brody – Best Actor

Brody won Best Actor for his role in “The Brutalist” in which he plays a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor. This is his second win in the category. His first win was 22 years ago for his role in “The Pianist.” His speech was quite long and a bit cringeworthy but it was hard to look away. It’s a moment that won’t be forgotten.

“It’s not my first rodeo,” Brody said after the orchestra began playing that song that lets you know you need to wrap up your speech. I found it amusing when Brody said he would be brief yet he spoke for another minute and a half.

He did wrap up his speech quite nicely by saying “Let’s fight for what’s right. Keep smiling. Keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together.”