Ditch the couch: 5 San Marcos Outdoor Adventures You Won’t Want to Miss

Hike to panoramic viewpoints, stroll through a vibrant farmers market, or uncover vintage treasures. Explore the best of San Marcos with this curated list of must-see spots.
Gasmine Gonzalez, Staff Writer
March 3, 2025
Gasmine Gonzalez
The start of the path at South Lake Park.

Whether you’re looking for a scenic hike, a relaxing afternoon, or a taste of locally made breakfast, San Marcos has something for everyone.

Here are five San Marcos gems you absolutely won’t want to miss:

 

The view from the top of Double Peak point. (Gasmine Gonzalez)

1. Conquer Double Peak Park for panoramic views

Lace up your hiking boots and head up to Double Peak Point for breathtaking panoramic views of the coastline, mountains, and surrounding valleys.

The trails offer varying difficulty levels, making it an excellent option for both casual walkers and seasoned hikers. Reach the summit for an unforgettable view – it’s the perfect spot for a photo op!

 

The view on the path of South Lake Park. (Gasmine Gonzalez)

2. Relax and reconnect at South Lake Park

Looking for a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life?

Enjoy a leisurely stroll along the paved pathways at South Lake Park, find a shady spot for a picnic by the water’s edge, or simply unwind on a bench and soak up the peaceful atmosphere. South Lake Park truly shines from late March to early April during the super bloom most notably with the beautiful California Lilacs. This natural spectacle transforms the park into a picturesque paradise, making it an especially magical time to visit.

 

The front of the Antiques Consignments in the parking lot. (Gasmine Gonzalez)

3. Discover treasures at the Antique Consignments

Step back in time and immerse yourself in a world of nostalgia at San Marcos Antique Consignments.

Spend hours browsing through a charming collection of antique shops, each one brimming with unique treasures, vintage finds, and collectible items. From antique furniture and vintage clothing to rare books and quirky trinkets, you never know what hidden gems you might discover. Whether you’re a serious collector searching for a specific piece or simply enjoying the thrill of a good treasure hunt, San Marcos Antique Consignments is a delightful destination that offers a glimpse into the past.

 

The grass side at the CSUSM farmers market with the campus in the background. (Gasmine Gonzalez)

4. Taste local flavors at the CSUSM farmers market

Every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., the California State University San Marcos hosts a vibrant farmers market.

Browse a variety of fresh produce, locally made goods, delicious baked treats, and more. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support and learn about local farmers and artisans while enjoying the lively atmosphere they create.

 

The front of the Money Pit restaurant (Gasmine Gonzalez)

5. Fuel up at The Money Pit

After a day of exploring, satisfy your appetite at The Money Pit, a San Marcos restaurant with a unique personality and a menu with something for everyone.

The restaurant’s quirky decor, featuring money-themed accents and classic movie posters, create a fun and engaging atmosphere. And as for the menu, it’s extensive! From hearty breakfast options to juicy burgers, savory hot dogs, and everything in between — The Money Pit truly has it all. Whether you’re craving comfort food or looking to try something new, you’re sure to find something affordable to satisfy your hunger at this local favorite.

Gasmine Gonzalez, Staff Writer
Gasmine Gonzalez is in her second semester at Palomar studying media studies. She hopes to transfer to Cal State San Marcos or UC Irvine. Her dream is to become a photographer for the NFL or MLB. In her spare time, she loves to go to dog parks with her husky Rocky and hang out with her friends.
