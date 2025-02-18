The Student News Site of Palomar College

3 Super Bowl Commercials That Nailed it and 3 That Miss The Mark

Breaking down the commercials that left a lasting impression of both good and bad.
Mateo Hernandez, Staff Writer
February 18, 2025
Victoria Gudmundson
Made with Canva

Every year the Super Bowl delivers high-stake and memorable commercials, from funny and goofy to boring and sleepy.

These also anticipate the game itself while by making fans want to watch the game more, showing different ads of various companies and movies. A Super Bowl ad this year cost around 8 million for 30 seconds, according to usatoday.com.

Best: Lilo & Stitch live-action movie commercial

This commercial showed a unique take that not only highlighted the movie but also played a role in football and called back to the original animated Lilo and Stitch trailer. It featured Stitch running around a football field while security guards tried to catch him. It had a unique way of bringing laughter and promoting the film. The movie premiers in theaters on May 23 for a live-action reimaging of Disney’s 2000s film. 

Worst: Mountain Dew Baja Blast commercial

This commercial had a weird and uncomfortable way of promoting the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast having, singing stars such as, Becky G. It showed a singer from the 90s named “SEAL” as a seal, singing a Mountain Dew song for the new drink which made me feel uncomfortable as it felt disturbingly real to see someone as a seal.

Best: Google commercial for the new Google Pixel

In this commercial, we get a heartwarming and loving feel. It shows a dad talking to the new Google Gemini, or “Siri” if you would like to call it, and writing about a new job he is applying for while the Gemini talks about trying to rephrase the answer to sound more confident. This is relatable to me since my dad puts in a lot of work not only for his own work, but for me and my family. 

Worst: ChatGPT commercial

As you know, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI). This commercial isn’t really anything special it just shows what ChatGPT can do now with new and improved systems. It emphasizes to people that the AI cannot only type you an essay but can also draw you a unique art piece. This commercial was boring because it didn’t give good context for ChatGPT and seemed to rely on viewers already knowing what their AI was.

Best: T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink partnership

In this commercial, T-Mobile and SpaceX unveiled their new ambitious 2025 partnership, launching hundreds of satellites from around the world to space, creating the only space-based network that will connect to the phone that you already have. This is an awesome improvement and accomplishment not only for SpaceX but also for T-Mobile to partner up with one of Elon Musk’s biggest companies. The commercial really impressed by my showing a satellite in space and giving the details.

Worst: Red Bull commercial

This commercial doesn’t really give the same excitement and laughter as the other commercials. It portrays penguins making a “funny” joke while drinking a Red Bull, saying that they can give them “wings.” It is nothing new or fresh like what we expect from most Super Bowl commercials.

