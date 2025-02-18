The Student News Site of Palomar College

Thumbs Down: Counseling shouldn’t feel like the DMV

Struggling to get a timely appointment with a college counselor? You’re not alone.
Gasmine Gonzalez, Staff Writer
February 18, 2025
Gasmine Gonzalez
The Palomar website offers many options for scheduling but actually getting an appointment is difficult.

One major aspect of college life that is often difficult for students is making an appointment with a counselor. This can be particularly frustrating when students need timely advice on academic planning, personal issues, or career guidance.

The first issue is the sheer demand for counseling services. With a limited number of counselors available, appointment slots fill up quickly, leaving students waiting for weeks to get the help they need. It’s particularly stressful during the peak times for counselors, such as the beginning of the semester, registration periods, or delays in important deadlines.

Another issue is attempting the challenge of scheduling an appointment over the phone. When new appointments open up, it becomes a competitive battle of the phone and spending a few hours waiting for your turn in line. Scheduling appointments can be time-consuming and hard even to schedule a one-on-one meeting in person because some students may only have a few minutes between classes. So much so that counselors a Palomar College even recommend that students arrive at the counseling office at 8:00 am.

Improving the accessibility and efficiency of counseling services could greatly benefit students. For instance, increasing the number of counselors, especially those with specialized expertise, would help meet the growing demand. Improving the online appointment scheduling system would also allow students to be able to quickly get into an appointment. Another change that could help the problem is creating a next-in-line system, like a waitlist, where you sign yourself up for the next available appointment.

Addressing the challenges associated with getting an appointment with a counselor is crucial for supporting students’ academic and personal well-being. By enhancing the availability of counseling services, Palomar College can help ensure that students receive the timely and specialized support they need.

 

Gasmine Gonzalez
Gasmine Gonzalez, Staff Writer
Gasmine Gonzalez is in her second semester at Palomar studying media studies. She hopes to transfer to Cal State San Marcos or UC Irvine. Her dream is to become a photographer for the NFL or MLB. In her spare time, she loves to go to dog parks with her husky Rocky and hang out with her friends.
