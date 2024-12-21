Raising the Bar

In his first year of presidency, Cartwright witnessed club membership doubling while Kiwanis shifted back to community service.

The Kiwanis Club has evolved from its tainted 1990s image. Misogynistic ideals were still very prevalent amongst members. The organization changed drastically over 20 years as Cartwright was tasked to help rebrand the club with his experience in LGBTQ+ activism at San Diego State University.

According to Cartwright, the Hillcrest Business Association has offered to provide T-shirts for patrol members as a branding image.

Kiwanis is sponsoring one of Hillcrest’s developing projects, which is currently known as the Hillcrest Community Patrol.

Benny Cartwright is president of Kiwanis Club of Hillcrest All- Inclusive. Kiwanis is a non-profit organization focused on serving children’s projects, transgender support, and a community support network.

When an intensifying economic state and a polarized political climate threaten the well-being of queer spaces, local communities are the first to stand against injustice.

Representatives from the San Diego Police Department have also attended the meetings to provide patrol safety tips. Although the support is appreciated, Cartwright understands the complex and often negative relationship that law enforcement has with the LGBTQIA+ community and communities of color.

“We’ve made it clear,” Cartwright said. “We’re not going to be working in tandem with police… it’s about visibility, and I hope we eventually want to also provide education on what to do if you’re a victim.”

Although still in its early stages, Cartwright notes a consistent group of people interested in the project. Two security guards at Gossip Grill have expressed their interest in leadership roles for the Hillcrest Community Patrol.

Security consultant Bea Bautista attends the meetings in diligence. “It’s about watching people,” she said. Oftentimes, vigilance is the only option for victimized and vulnerable people. For many, it is a skill learned early on.

Yet, hope sparks in the eyes of those who’ve been watching long enough.

The bars and nightlife found in places like Hillcrest are a part of San Diego’s collective history. Their existence stands as a reflection of the many people who gave their lives for their survival.

“This isn’t just your average nightclub downtown,” said Cartwright. “These are very special places that our community has organized in, we fundraise in, we take care of each other, and we mourn together in these spaces.”