Stickin’ it to the Man

“We wanted to create stickers that will have a long lasting memory that can be stuck anywhere,” said Hana.

“I enjoy making stickers, so others liking them as much as I do makes me feel great”, said Jana.

The sisters started their sticker business in October 2022, when their mother gifted them a Cricut machine. Ever since the twins have strived to make people happy with their art. They value spending their time doing something they love and bonding as sisters, something their business was able to provide.

The Crusader, the student newspaper of Bonita Vista High, said “establishing a business allows for students to become proficient in areas that school can not teach.” Allowing students to experience a business standpoint can help them improve management skills, something that high school curriculums may not teach.