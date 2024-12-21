An Empowering Sanctuary for Communication

Stepping out of her office in the humanities building at Palomar College, she saw a man standing outside. He looked to be in his 70s and was holding a piece of paper. Though barely seeming able to speak English, he was determined.

When Maunu asked if he needed help, the man said that he really wanted to learn English and was looking for his class.

“So, I looked at this piece of paper, and I’m like, let me walk you to your classroom. You know, I walked him to the door, and he just repeated, ‘I really want to learn English,’” Maunu said.

As the dean of the ESL department, Maunu was moved by this man’s drive to learn despite his age. It’s interactions like this one that remind her of the program’s beauty and strength.