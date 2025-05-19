Comet Athlete Spotlight: Breanna Lutz

It was the second game of a doubleheader for the Comets on April 19 against the College of the Canyons. The Comets won the first game 9-1 and hoped to sweep the Cougars. With the bases loaded at the bottom of the fifth inning, Palomar’s third baseman, Breanna Lutz, came up to the plate. The Comets were up 11-4 and needed just one more run to beat Canyons via run rule. The count was one ball and two strikes; Lutz smacks the ball into right field, bringing around the winning run to sweep the Cougars.

“She is simply one of our all-time great players,” Assistant Coach Mark Eldridge said.

Breanna Lutz has delivered in every moment for Palomar softball in her two seasons with the team. The sophomore infielder has been a significant part of the Comets’ success over the last two years.

Lutz was named the 2025 NFCA California JC Player of the Year this year. She was also voted the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season, further cementing her legacy at Palomar College.

“Honestly, it was really cool, all glory to God was a blessing. I think all my hard work is finally paying off. So it is really cool, but you gotta keep looking forward, you know you can’t stop here,” Lutz said.

Lutz was phenomenal this season, leading the state in batting average at .560. She also hit 10 home runs with 59 RBIs. Her outstanding plate discipline led her to only two strikeouts all season.

“Everybody stops what they’re doing to watch her [Lutz] and see what she’s going to do,” Head Coach Lacey Craft said.

Lutz also flashed the leather, posting a 955 fielding percentage with five errors after moving to a new position this season.

Before becoming a star at Palomar, Lutz played at Ramona High School for three varsity seasons. Over those three seasons, she had a .394 batting average, nine home runs, and 52 RBI. A setback in high school made Lutz realize she needed to work harder and get better.

“I had a big setback in high school, and I wasn’t as good before, but it really taught me to work hard,” Lutz said.

In her first year with the team, the 2024 season, Lutz was stellar. She had a .439 batting average, seven home runs, 55 RBIs, 24 walks, and only six strikeouts, earning her the PCAC Player of the Year award as a freshman.

Lutz is more than just a star talent; she’s the Palomar softball team’s leader and the heart and soul.

“Honestly, I had a realization towards the middle of the season that I only have so many years left in this game, and there is no point in being upset when I don’t do well or if I make a mistake, that’s going to happen, that’s the way this game goes. I gotta have fun. I love playing with my teammates. They are super cool and super fun. And when I am down, I always have them to be there and pick me up,” Lutz said.

Her coaches call her super humble and always willing to put in the work to get better while also getting the most out of her teammates. Throughout games, Lutz will run out to her pitcher and try to calm them down in high-pressure moments.

“She really is one of the people who is genuinely trying to win every single time she does something; she loves to compete,” Craft said.

Before games, Lutz is locked in. She doesn’t listen to music; instead, she prays and stays in God’s presence.

“The night before, I thought a lot about what I wanted to do in the game and tried to imagine what I could do,” Lutz said.

Not only has Lutz grown as a player over the last few years, but she has also deepened her faith in God. “Well, last season, I was struggling a little bit with God,” Lutz said.

This year, she has made it a priority and a goal to focus on Him and give all her worries to Him.

“He has taught me to enjoy the things in life, enjoy little moments because they will be gone in a second. It is just a good fallback; He’s always going to be there, and He’s never going to leave you. God has taught me to be happy, trust others, and enjoy life. I’m very thankful for all the blessings He has given me and how much He has taught me, even with the setbacks, there were reasons for that, and I know He did it so he can teach me to push hard and work through those problems,” Lutz said.

Outside of the diamond, Lutz spends her time with family. “I love hanging out with my family, family is number one in my life. I also like to help out at my church. I want to help those who need it and serve God,” Lutz said.

While her time as a member of the Palomar softball team is coming to a close, she hopes that there is more left in the game for her.

“Hopefully, someone will come pick me up. My goal is to keep playing because I do not want to stop. I know I can get so much more out of this game, and it can teach me so much more,” Lutz said.