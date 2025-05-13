Guide the Game, Shape the Future

Timothy Box has put women’s wrestling back on the map, as they are the only official women’s wrestling team in San Diego County. Palomar is the only junior college with women’s wrestling in the area and one of 13 junior colleges that offer women’s wrestling in California.

Palomar’s women’s wrestling team was resurrected in 2023, with only seven freshmen signed up to compete. The small team was on its way, with Box at the helm. As the USA wrestling team coach, Box’s expertise is coveted all around the county, according to Athletic Director Daniel Lynds.

“We had seven wrestlers, and nothing was going on, so there were no returners. Growing that into 15 female wrestlers after not having a women’s program a few years ago is very special and awesome to see,” Box said.

Before the Mat

At only 4-years-old, Box began wrestling. His dad was a wrestler at Chico State University and introduced Box and his siblings to wrestling at a young age.

“It’s something that we shared together as a family, and I’ve been doing ever since,” Box said.

Coach Box graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, where he coached alongside NCAA wrestling champion Troy Nickerson. His experience has helped many athletes, who have won awards under Box’s coaching.

He was hired at Palomar in 2020 as a coach for the men’s wrestling team. In 2022, he also worked as a coach for the USA Men’s and Women’s Beach Wrestling Teams. Then, in 2023, he took on the role as the coach of Palomar’s women’s wrestling team.

Honey Orduno, a freshman at Palomar College, finished second in the Sacramento City College tournament and is battling for a state title.

“His experience makes everything valid. When he teaches it works because he’s seen and done it, and a lot of coaches can’t say that,” Orduno said.

In his first year coaching Palomar’s Women’s wrestling team, Box led one wrestler to a state title and All-American honors, with two others earning state medals.

Box is very well known in the wrestling community; the majority of questionnaires on the athletics website from student-athletes are to Coach Box from all around the country. Athletes from around the country all reach out, which helps with exposure for the school, according to Daniel Lynds.

“He’s as good of a coach … he’s unbelievable with what skills he can demonstrate. He’ll have the assistant in there showing different moves and showing work ethic of showing up with energy,” Lynds said.

Palomar’s women’s wrestling team has grown over the last two years, and Lynds predicts they will have a full team of 40 wrestlers by 2030.

It’s only the beginning. Players believe Timothy Box’s leadership and experience will definitely build this program up even bigger over the next few years, and Box has the drive to make it happen.

“I want to see this turn into more than just Palomar wrestling. I’d like to see an offseason club flourish here, get new facilities, and make this a spot well-known throughout the state for being one of the main wrestling hubs in California,” Coach Box said.

Being the only school in San Diego County means a lot of bus rides since the team only had two home dual meets this season.

“The van rides to our events are fun because he tells us great stories about everything he’s done in his career,” Honey Orduno said.

Hours on the road help with bonding, creating pre-game rituals, and chemistry that can help build the team up throughout the year.

Beyond The Mat

Anya Rodriguez, the captain of the wrestling team, was on a redshirt last year to develop her skills, but is back this year and is regarded as “the driving heartbeat of the team” by Athletic Director Daniel Lynds.

“[Box is] a very good mentor, especially out of wrestling he has a lot of wisdom and is a great role model, like I very much aspire to be who he is,” Rodriguez said.

For many athletes, a coach’s impact can have more meaning than practices and games. Whether it’s a win or a loss, Coach Box has the right words of encouragement for his players, offering them constructive feedback to help them improve both on and off the mat.

A great example of his dedication to his team is when they won their first dual of the season against Bakersfield College in a blowout win, keeping his team focused and mentally prepared throughout the whole dual to a win.

He helps his players not only grow as competitors but also grow as individuals, gaining invaluable experience from his leadership.

“The advice he gives makes him stand out. Other programs worry about wins and losses, but he shows us winning comes in all flavors, and a lot of improvement comes in all flavors,” Rodriguez said.

Continuous improvement and learning from experiences are essential for growth. Box demonstrates this by fostering a supportive environment that encourages team development and builds confidence through both victories and setbacks. Each challenge presents an opportunity for athletes and coaches to grow and improve.

“He helps me improve by trying new things and by telling me to be one percent better each practice, which is very important,” Honey Orduno said.

Players say Coach Box focuses on the small improvements to help fill in the weak spots they may have, through growth and confidence.

Rodriguez mentioned that putting her faith in his advice determined her match win when she wrestled up a division.

“He really fixes the small things that a lot of people overlook, and everybody can have more conditioning, more technique, and show up every day, but if you’re working on the real nitty-gritty small things, then it really makes a difference,” Rodriguez said.

Mastering and controlling the small things really makes a difference in a match. Coach Box believes that building a foundation can help with your technique and create better habits and improvement.

“If they put the work in, do what we said, and show up, they will have nothing to be afraid of. I stay relaxed and focused and keep encouraging them to be better,” he said.

Box offers a lot of support and encouragement through practices and matches. As a former college athlete himself, he remembers what it was like to be in their shoes, and the experience is a big part of coaching his team.

He reminds them to have fun, and if he sees something mentally or physically wrong with a player, they’ll reassess and take a step back.

Box wants to give players an environment where they feel like they can give their best, which is a big part of building up their confidence.

His biggest encouragement to his players is to be the best versions of themselves.

“Keep showing up, keep going, trust the process, and don’t get down on yourself,” Coach Box said.