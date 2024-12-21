Feeding the Machine

Like Pandora’s box unleashing curses on humanity, there is no way to shut the proverbial lid on AI.

Overwhelmingly, student artists and artists in general agreed that AI is here to stay. The concern becomes less about stopping AI in its tracks and more about finding a balance between lauding advancement and respecting moral and ethical concerns.

Similar to privacy and data protections for social media users, the legal aspects that should be in place to protect artists and others from data scraping are lagging behind rapid technological advancements.

In IMPACT’s survey of 100 artists, more than half said there needed to be an adjustment to legislation to protect creative property. Another 20% felt that new legislation would make no difference, reflecting some artists’ feelings of hopelessness in the face of the changing landscape.

As with many fields adjusting to the addition of AI, finding a viable path forward will take time and hard work. In the meantime, all many artists can do is advocate for their own work, and the work of their peers, to remain in their control and out of the mouths of AI machines. It’s fight or return to the non-digital.

Painter Miriam Claasen has chosen the latter.

“I’m a small artist. I’m older. I never had a very strong online presence. I was just barely starting to use social media as a tool to share my art with more people… I’ve chosen to remove myself. I’m lucky to be in a position where I can do so without too many negatives. I’ll go back to selling my art at art fairs and local shows like I did before all this and leave it at that,” Claasen said with a short laugh.