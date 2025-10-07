Telescope Talks | Governing Board deletes anti-racism policy

Palomar College’s Governing Board voted 3–2 on Oct. 14 to delete BP 3000, the college’s anti-racism and equity policy, after a meeting that drew dozens of students, faculty, and community members to speak for or against the change. The decision dissolves the current policy and creates a subcommittee to consider drafting a replacement.

This video highlights key moments from the meeting, including trustee remarks, public comment, and reactions from attendees as the debate over BP 3000 unfolded inside the boardroom.