Telescope Talks | Governing Board deletes anti-racism policy

Palomar’s Governing Board voted to delete BP 3000 following extended discussion and spirited public comment.
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Multimedia Editor
October 15, 2025

Palomar College’s Governing Board voted 3–2 on Oct. 14 to delete BP 3000, the college’s anti-racism and equity policy, after a meeting that drew dozens of students, faculty, and community members to speak for or against the change. The decision dissolves the current policy and creates a subcommittee to consider drafting a replacement.

This video highlights key moments from the meeting, including trustee remarks, public comment, and reactions from attendees as the debate over BP 3000 unfolded inside the boardroom.

