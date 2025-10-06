The Student News Site of Palomar College

Telescope Talks | Solidarity COLA Rally

Staff, faculty and students gather at Palomar College’s Clocktower Plaza for a CCE rally on cost-of-living adjustments.
Layla Coyle, Staff Writer
October 7, 2025

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, The Telescope staff writer Layla Coyle attended the Council of Classified Employees (CCE) Solidarity COLA Awareness Rally at Palomar College’s San Marcos campus. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the Clocktower Plaza filled with speeches, signs and chants as employees and supporters discussed cost-of-living adjustments and contract language. This video features interviews and scenes from the rally, documenting campus participation and perspectives on the ongoing labor discussions.

Jenna Kruhmin, Vice President of Membership, leads the Council of Classified Employees through campus at Palomar College in San Marcos on Oct. 7, 2025. The group marched from the Clock Tower to the Library to bring awareness to workplace issues. Photo credit: Johnston Skinner
Taylor Devaney (#16) in black, has the soccerball and is surrounded by two Grossmont players in white, who are trying to steal the ball from Devaney.
Goalkeeper Mitchell Peyton (#1) is jumping out of the water and is looking towards the red and yellow ball as it goes past the goal.
Layla Coyle, Staff Writer
Layla Coyle is a freshman at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to Cal Poly SLO. Her goal is to have a magazine of her own in the future. In her free time, you can find her at the thrift store, record store or doing funky photoshoots with her best friend!
