On Tuesday, Oct. 7, The Telescope staff writer Layla Coyle attended the Council of Classified Employees (CCE) Solidarity COLA Awareness Rally at Palomar College’s San Marcos campus. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the Clocktower Plaza filled with speeches, signs and chants as employees and supporters discussed cost-of-living adjustments and contract language. This video features interviews and scenes from the rally, documenting campus participation and perspectives on the ongoing labor discussions.
Categories:
Telescope Talks | Solidarity COLA Rally
Staff, faculty and students gather at Palomar College’s Clocktower Plaza for a CCE rally on cost-of-living adjustments.
October 7, 2025
About the Contributor
Layla Coyle is a freshman at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to Cal Poly SLO. Her goal is to have a magazine of her own in the future. In her free time, you can find her at the thrift store, record store or doing funky photoshoots with her best friend!