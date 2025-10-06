The Student News Site of Palomar College

Gallery: Solidarity COLA Rally

Crowd of about 200 marches from the Clocktower through the Student Union to the LRC over COLA issues.
Griselda Garcia, Nicholas Sanchez, Johnston Skinner, and Tomas Hollis
October 7, 2025

The Council of Classified Employees (CCE) organized a rally at Palomar College’s Clocktower Plaza on Oct. 7, urging the district to honor a 2.3 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) outlined in their contract. The event featured speeches, a march through the Student Union, and a show of support from the Palomar Faculty Federation.

About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
