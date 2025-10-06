The Council of Classified Employees (CCE) organized a rally at Palomar College’s Clocktower Plaza on Oct. 7, urging the district to honor a 2.3 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) outlined in their contract. The event featured speeches, a march through the Student Union, and a show of support from the Palomar Faculty Federation.
Categories:
Gallery: Solidarity COLA Rally
Crowd of about 200 marches from the Clocktower through the Student Union to the LRC over COLA issues.
October 7, 2025
0
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal
Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games.