The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Telescope Talks | Censorship and Freedom of Speech

From Charlie Kirk to Jimmy Kimmel, two staff writers engage in a discussion about censorship and the state of free speech in today’s world.
Layla Coyle and Leah Ertel
September 22, 2025

On this episode of Telescope Talks, Layla Coyle and Leah Ertel discuss current events, focusing on censorship and free speech.

Music:

Chill Coffee by Unknown artist – Free Music Archive, CC BY

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Goalkeeper Mitchell Peyton (#1) is jumping out of the water and is looking towards the red and yellow ball as it goes past the goal.
Gallery: Women's and men's Water Polo teams make a splash against Crafton Hills
Telescope Talks | September Governing Board Meeting
Telescope Talks | September Governing Board Meeting
McKynley McCulloch (#14) has her left arm in the air with a red and yellow striped ball, looking for a teammate to pass it to.
Gallery:Palomar women’s water polo blows competition out of the water
IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music
IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music
Dana Moore (#11) jumps after getting the ball past Jazelle Magallanes from the East LA Huskies.
Gallery: Palomar's women's Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies
Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café
Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café
More in Podcasts
Telescope Talks: What Does Bias Buy Us?
Telescope Talks: What Does Bias Buy Us?
Telescope Talks: Theatre Kid Confessions
Telescope Talks: Theatre Kid Confessions
Thumbnail from interview with Lacey Craft and Mark Eldridge
IMPACT: Behind the Plate
Telescope Talks: Lunch Off Campus More Worth It?
Telescope Talks: Lunch Off Campus More Worth It?
Under the Lights: Palomar Men's Soccer Story
Under the Lights: Palomar Men's Soccer Story
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
About the Contributors
Layla Coyle
Layla Coyle, Staff Writer
Layla Coyle is a freshman at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to Cal Poly SLO. Her goal is to have a magazine of her own in the future. In her free time, you can find her at the thrift store, record store or doing funky photoshoots with her best friend!
Leah Ertel
Leah Ertel, Staff Writer
Leah Ertel is a sophomore attending her first year at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. When she is not busy writing articles, she enjoys the outdoors, being crafty, and spending time with friends and family.
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal