Telescope Talks | September Governing Board Meeting

Victoria Gudmundson is the Editor-in-Chief of The Telescope and continues to run the Opinions desk. A returning student with a B.A. in English, Victoria is currently working toward an A.S. in Multimedia Journalism and a certificate in Graphic Design. In her time at The Telescope, she has received awards for opinion writing, magazine design, and illustration. Her goal this year is to build a welcoming newsroom and establish The Telescope as the go-to source for campus news. Outside the newsroom, Victoria enjoys creative writing, digital art, and crochet, and she has a knack for balancing her love of storytelling with a flair for design.