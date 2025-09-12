The Student News Site of Palomar College

Telescope Talks | September Governing Board Meeting

From budgets to TRIO, here are the decisions that matter explained in minutes, not hours.
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
September 12, 2025

Join Editor-in-Chief Victoria Gudmundson for a breakdown of the most important moments from the Sept. 9 Palomar Governing Board meeting.

Music: Chill Coffee by Unknown artist – Free Music Archive, CC BY

Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
Victoria Gudmundson is the Editor-in-Chief of The Telescope and continues to run the Opinions desk. A returning student with a B.A. in English, Victoria is currently working toward an A.S. in Multimedia Journalism and a certificate in Graphic Design. In her time at The Telescope, she has received awards for opinion writing, magazine design, and illustration. Her goal this year is to build a welcoming newsroom and establish The Telescope as the go-to source for campus news. Outside the newsroom, Victoria enjoys creative writing, digital art, and crochet, and she has a knack for balancing her love of storytelling with a flair for design.
