IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music

From history to hits: unpacking how music became what it is now.
Lexi Thurman, Arts & Culture Editor
September 3, 2025

In this podcast, with the help of Professor Jon Garner and Bug Stomp members, Garrett Duffy and Jake Hedquist, we aim to trace what historical occurrences have caused the music industry to diverge into what it is today, pointing out both flaws and strengths of the current music and it’s production to determine whether or not it’s present day standing is better off.

Lexi Thurman
Lexi Thurman, Arts & Culture Editor
Lexi Thurman is a sophomore at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU and become a music journalist/event photographer. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and going to the beach. 
