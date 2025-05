From live audition flubs to breaking props — and other things — on stage, actors Lance Holmes and Autumn Lowe break down their experiences as performers at Palomar College.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced and edited by Monica Garcia. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.

