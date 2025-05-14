Dreams in Progress

At Palomar College students around campus have specific majors for their dreams, success and their future. Declaring a major is more than checking a box; it’s a descision that can shape career opportunities and pave the way toward a fullfilling future. These students chose their major to tell their own story and to chase their dreams.

Joel Cortez

What major are you taking?

Accounting

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Getting stuff done on time, such as time management.

What do you plan to do with your major in the future?

Move out to Oregon and pursue more opportunities.

Eunice Vigil

What major are you taking?

Business

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Struggling in math classes that I have to take, it really puts a burden on my shoulder.

What do you plan to do in the future with your major?

Marketing for different companies.

Cyrus Andrew



What major are you taking?

Engineering

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Dealing with math classes that I am currently taking and physics classes.

What do you plan to do in the future with your major?

Doing geotechnical engineering and to work for a company.

Robert

What major are you taking?

Not taking a major right now, but doing programs currently to find a major.

What is the hardest academic struggle for you?

Dealing with time management and working around my working schedule.

What do you plan to do in the future?

Become a paramedic and to join the fire academy.

Celestial

What major are you taking?

History

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Struggling with time management.

What do you plan to do in the future with your major?

Become an architect.