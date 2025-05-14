The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Dreams in Progress

Behind every degree is a dream, a struggle, and a reason why
Mateo Hernandez, Staff Writer
May 13, 2025

At Palomar College students around campus have specific majors for their dreams, success and their future. Declaring a major is more than checking a box; it’s a descision that can shape career opportunities and pave the way toward a fullfilling future. These students chose their major to tell their own story and to chase their dreams. 

Joel Cortez

What major are you taking?

Accounting

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Getting stuff done on time, such as time management.

What do you plan to do with your major in the future?

Move out to Oregon and pursue more opportunities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eunice Vigil

What major are you taking?

Business

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Struggling in math classes that I have to take, it really puts a burden on my shoulder. 

What do you plan to do in the future with your major?

Marketing for different companies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cyrus Andrew

What major are you taking? 

Engineering 

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major? 

Dealing with math classes that I am currently taking and physics classes.

What do you plan to do in the future with your major? 

Doing geotechnical engineering and to work for a company.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Robert

What major are you taking?

Not taking a major right now, but doing programs currently to find a major.

What is the hardest academic struggle for you?

Dealing with time management and working around my working schedule.

What do you plan to do in the future? 

Become a paramedic and to join the fire academy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celestial

What major are you taking?

History 

What is the hardest academic struggle about your major?

Struggling with time management.

What do you plan to do in the future with your major?

Become an architect.

 

About the Contributor
Mateo Hernandez
Mateo Hernandez, Staff Writer
Mateo Hernandez is a sophomore at Palomar College studying sports journalism. He hopes to transfer to SDSU or Cal State San Marcos next semester and then earn a master’s degree. In his free time he likes to work out, play/watch sports, go out with friends, and play video games. 
