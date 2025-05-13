Voices of North County

When I think of North County, the main cities that come to mind are San Marcos, Vista, Escondido, and Oceanside. And while North County covers other areas like Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, and Valley Center, I wanted to highlight the communities I have known my whole life.

In January 2025, Donald Trump began his second term as President and enacted several immigration policies within the first week of his term. Trump authorized immigration policies such as denying the right to citizenship to the children of migrants, either in the US illegally or on temporary visas. This brought people in the streets of North County to protest.

Strangers in North County coming together in hopes of making change only left me wanting to help make a difference.

I wanted to give these communities a different way to share their voices. Here is what they had to say.

Emily Hanshaw – Escondido

“I was adopted when I was 8 years old. My mom, I never really knew her [she] was from Mexico. It was very opening and welcoming in Grass Valley…since moving to Escondido, I definitely became enlightened about what’s going on in America.”

“I have gone to a lot of protests for Palestine. On Trump’s inauguration day, they finally got a ceasefire. It was cool because on Trump’s inauguration, I went to a protest about Trump’s inauguration.”

April Numen – Vista

“I grew up in a broken family and I always found my chosen family within other people and I think that’s the most beautiful thing ever.”

“My goal is to live comfortably, which is horrid. Isn’t that so sad? Isn’t that so dystopian? I only wish to afford.”

“I genuinely try to stay out of politics…I think that it’s boring, first and foremost. At the point where I am working 60 hours a week, I can’t take the time to fucking worry about it.”

“I was involved in the ICE protest in Vista Village…looking like I do, there is so much that I can do.”

Kayla Siloro – San Marcos

“I think this generation already has done a lot of change. I think we’re on the right path to something. I just hope we continue this strong community.”

Marina Huesias – San Marcos

“When I went to Palomar back in ‘84 ‘85 there was the MEChA Movement and then there was the Black Student Alliance and I made a lot of friends that I still stay in touch with. That just became part of my circle. I think it was a big eye-opener. You definitely saw how families steer their children. I think this [San Marcos] is more of a community. We’re more drawn in staying in a family structure, like the village format. I think you feel it more in North County.”

“Even my son mentioned the other day that an older couple asked him at a bar, ‘Boy you feel really confident.’ Why wouldn’t he be confident? They were talking about Trump and they were Trump followers. They told him, ‘Don’t you think it’s good that we’re doing away with all these criminals?’ He goes, ‘What criminals?’”

Max Woldrof – Oceanside

“I like the vibes. People are with their kids at a park or by the beach, something we need to see more of instead of all this technology.”

“How I’d like to see change in the community change? I’d like to see more people willing to help others on the side of the road. Come by and say ‘Hey are you okay?’… That’s what America is about. We’re about gather and conquer we’re not about helping others, that’s what we need.”

Ariana Para – Vista

“I tell my mom to be careful whenever she’s out because I know anything can sneak up on her and something bad can happen.”

“I think our generation is changing history.”

Anonymous – Escondido

“I don’t know if you can hear those little kids in the background laughing, but once they grow old enough to understand some of these new policies where you had a right one day and now that right is taken away, it’s really confusing and a lot of the politicians that are making these new rules, I’m sure they have family that’s being affected.

“It’s very sad that the youth has to grow up with what we thought was a good change and now we’re taking a step back.”

Maritza Ortiz – Escondido

“I feel like our new president is made to evoke fear, and he’s just promoting more fear into these minority communities that we see in North County. It’s sad and also scary that they’re always being on edge about these political issues.”

TY Thomas – Oceanside

“I’ve met so many people in the past 5 days than I have in months.”

“I developed this ideology that things aren’t really like how they seem and they’re these puppet masters in this system, in this life…and the aspect of control, I just wanted to stay away from it because there already is so much drama in my life.”

Belle Harrison (left) – Escondido

“One of the biggest things that was awesome about America and North County was that it’s a melting pot full of people and the biggest thing you can learn from anyone else is their experience and be empathetic towards them and the fact that we’re losing that is insane and a scary time for a lot of people.”

Amelia Glaz (right) – Escondido

“Being in Escondido is a very strange place to be because there are people who are very strongly support Trump. But also, there are also people who are so passionate about protesting. So it’s weird seeing how strongly people feel on both sides.”

“The internet is definitely a strong support system…young people are always going to seek to be educated.”

“It’s better to know and to be aware than to just have a blind eye.”

“Without Instagram, there’s no way I’d be able to find the protests in Escondido.”