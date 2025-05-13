From Vlogs to Views

Back in July 2020, I came to YouTube to share my life with others who had similar interests as me. The platform offered me a way to practice my video editing styles and filming, and over time, I got better at it. Even though I’ve been in the game for five years, I still struggle sometimes with growth and keeping an audience. This is why I decided to look a little further into what it takes to grow to YouTube stardom.

The YouTube Lore

YouTube was established by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim in San Mateo, California, on Feb. 14, 2005. All three were former employees of PayPal, according to BBC.

YouTube is the second-most-viewed website, with Google being in first. The platform now has over 113 million active channels.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 73% of adults used YouTube. However, in 2021, as a result of the lockdown, it went up to 81%, according to CNBC. People started channels to share their lives, talents, and interests, leading to a boom in content creation. Because of YouTube’s adaptability, content producers may delve into a variety of niches.

The Key to YouTube Success

Milly Trejo is a 21-year-old lifestyle YouTuber who started her channel based on study vlogs.

She thought to herself that, if others can do it, so can she. On her channel Nowaydeni, which has over 400 subscribers, she uploads vlogs showing her daily life and study routines.

“I thought it was pretty cool to try to join it and just doing it using my own personality … I tried doing videos and stuff and then finding my own niche. Like I said, ‘I like watching study vlogs … that’s what I do now for my YouTube channel,’” Trejo said.

Launching a channel can be like jumping off the deep end — both thrilling and intimidating.

Everyone dreams of overnight viral fame, but the truth is that regular and engaging content is key to getting the YouTube algorithm on your side.

Roughly 70% of recommendations on YouTube are picked by the AI-driven algorithm, according to fourthwall.com. If you ghost your subscribers, you should expect views to drop. A consistent schedule will please both the almighty algorithm and your viewers alike.

Picking a theme for your content helps YouTube connect the right audience to your videos. Take Fernanda Ramirez, for example, she built a thriving channel with 1.51 million subscribers by sticking to weekly wellness and productivity content.

Being authentic helps people relate to you, which keeps them coming back. Scroll through the homepage, find what catches your interest, and make it your own in a way that uniquely reflects who you are.

“Do what you want to do, don’t be afraid to try out different things … focus on developing your personality through your videos. That’s how people will continue watching your videos,” Milly Trejo said.

YouTube is more than a hobby. It’s a viable career path for millions.

With an estimated 50 million people globally identifying as content creators, according to SignalFire, the creative economy is flourishing.

Influencers, digital marketers, and video editors now have more career options outside of traditional media thanks to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Why Authenticity Wins

The AARC podcast hosts, Brandon Riddle and Alex Willet, know a thing or two about creating content. Thanks to their expertise, they know what makesa channel successful.

Riddle works as a production assistant and videographer for Stingray Canada, a global music, media, and tech company, while Willet is a computer science major at the University of Alberta, Canada.

Riddle’s advice? Be passionate, be original, and go beyond the trends.

“I find people wholesale copying a certain type of popular format will not make a channel grow,” he said.

Relying too heavily on someone else’s style may limit creative freedom and make it difficult to evolve later. Riddle sees this all the time: creators closely mimic popular formats, which stagnates their channel’s growth.

Even though their numbers and growth aren’t explosive, their goal is consistency to attract more viewers who relate. YouTube’s algorithm prioritizes channels with high audience engagement and consistent uploads, which indicate active and reliable channels, according to Linkedin.

Perfecting Your Online Identity

Think of your channel like your personal brand. It doesn’t take design experience to make it pop, just a good banner, a catchy channel name, and a profile picture that draws people in. All these details build your identity, down to the thumbnails that are your video’s first impression.

“The thumbnail, titles of your video, and first 10 seconds of your video does the most heavy lifting … it all comes down to luck, but if you play the algorithm right, the people can see what you created,” Riddle said.

Despite what many people think, you don’t need expensive equipment to launch a channel. A cellphone and editing software like CapCut or iMovie are all that many successful YouTubers start with. If you’re nervous about editing, channels like TubeBuddy have the tips you need to step up your content game.

Once someone clicks, the real challenge is keeping them there.

Don’t let viewers bail in the first 10 seconds — keep them hooked with a solid structural flow: intro, main content, ad, and outro.

Keywords = Key Clicks

Want more views? That’s where Search Engine Optimization (SEO) comes in.

Video performance is raised by implementing relevant hashtags, creating captivating titles, and crafting descriptions. Popular tags like #lifestyle, #dailyvlog, and #vlog can help get your videos in front of the right people. A YouTube channel’s performance is improved by direct interaction with the audience.

Also, talk to your viewers. Ask them to like, comment, and share.

It matters.

Another successful growth tactic is working together with other creators to cross-promote material. Collabs are another tactic to boost your reach. Using platforms like Instagram or TikTok for cross-promotion can help attract a wider audience to your videos.

Get That Bag

You may ask yourself, “But how do I make money?” One option is joining YouTube’s Partner Program, which brings in ad revenue.

To join the program, creators must meet certain requirements, including having 1,000 subscribers and a total of 4,000 watch hours within a year.

You could also look into digital product sales, brand sponsorships, and affiliate marketing. Despite what many people think, even small channels can be sponsored by businesses like Grammarly, Princess Polly, and Skillshare.

Looking to build deeper connections and revenue? Try services like Patreon, KoFi, and BuyMeACoffee. These platforms let fans support you directly and give you a chance to provide exclusive content without worrying about copyright takedowns.

Influencer marketing is booming for many. In 2023 alone, brands expect to spend $21.1 billion on partnerships with influencers.

While the average creator can pull in a few hundred bucks a month through AdSense, top earners like Logan Paul sit on multimillion-dollar empires.

Keep On Grinding

Starting a channel is exciting, but staying motivated? That’s the tough part.

Growth can be slow, and it can be tempting to quit early. Many people abandon their channel because they don’t see immediate success. However, YouTube success is a long-term game. Enjoy the process, try new ideas, and don’t stress the numbers at the start.

“Marketing is the most valuable method of growing your channel when beginning. Pay a streamer or advertise using social media platforms to create natural publicity. Engaging in social media in a manner that will actually gain traction is a completely different conversation,” podcaster Alex Willet said.

Burnout is another challenge that even the most popular creators face.

Trust me, I deal with it, too. It’s important to set reasonable goals and take a break when you need to. Ignore the trolls. The internet is rife with haters, but staying positive is our secret weapon.

One of the most essential skills for long-term success is handling negative comments with a good attitude rather than deleting or reacting emotionally.

In the end, starting a YouTube channel can open up amazing opportunities, but only if you’re patient, consistent, and willing to learn. Whether you’re filming from your bedroom or editing at midnight, every upload gets you one step closer to a world of opportunity.

So hit record, stay true to yourself, and enjoy the ride — because YouTube success isn’t just possible, it’s within reach.