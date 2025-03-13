Palomar College adjusts food bank eligibility requirements

SAN MARCOS—With new changes to food bank access, Palomar College students should have their proof of enrollment ready before visiting for assistance.

Starting April 1, individuals looking to use the pantry will be required to have a Palomar College Student ID number, a form of identification, and be enrolled in at least one credited or non-credited course during the semester of their visit.

Students can use their Student Activity Card as photo identification when visiting the food bank, according to the Basic Needs Center. For more information about the Student Activity Card, visit Palomar’s Student Life and Leadership.

In an email sent to students, Palomar College Basic Needs said it understands this may impact those who have relied on the services and remains committed to supporting the community surrounding Palomar. Those in the Palomar community who no longer qualify for Palomar’s food bank can visit a San Diego Food Bank.

Palomar College Basic Needs also encouraged students to reach out if they have any questions or need assistance during the transition at [email protected]

“Additionally, we are planning community resource events where attendees can connect with food assistance programs, housing support, and other essential services,” Palomar College Basic Needs said.

The food bank is in SU-40 of the San Marcos campus and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on Palomar’s food bank, visit the official website.