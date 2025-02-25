Palomar is the place to be for the rising scholar

SAN MARCOS — Previously incarcerated students can face challenges to succeed in school or employment. The Rising Scholars is here to help them overcome those barriers.

Palomar participates in the Rising Scholars Network, a program for previously incarcerated people started by the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

For 10 years the Foundation for CCC has been the standard-bearer in the movement to provide supportive services for justice-impacted students. The Rising Scholars Network is a team that works together to meet the unique needs of incarcerated and previously incarcerated students who attend California community colleges.

Palomar College was recently recognized by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for its community leadership and commitment to furthering the educational aspirations of students who’ve experienced incarceration.

Dealing with education after incarceration was also the subject of an award-winning movie produced by Palomar College: “Almost Home: A Life after Incarceration.” Streaming of this award-winning film is available on the film’s website and YouTube.

In honor of the program, Dec. 10 was designated as Rising Scholars Day by North County Supervisor Jim Desmond, on behalf of the County Board of Supervisors.