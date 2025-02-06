Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news

The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
A large conference room with over 120 attendees. Many of the attendees wear matching green shirts.
Palomar Board faces scrutiny over curriculum delays and budget issues
Protesters are crossing the street while holding up signs and cheering.
Vista protest draws over 1,500 to support immigrants
An image with a red background and white line art of train and a public bus.
Honor Rosa Parks with free rides from NCTD
A couple is walking through an art museum alongside a woman taking a photo of the art.
Take a stroll through San Diego’s iconic museums this February
(Left to right) Governing Board Trustees Judy Patacsil, Yvette Acosta, Roberto Rodriguez, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, Jacqueline Kaiser sit with Student Trustee Reagan Barnum and Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey at the Governing Board meeting on Dec. 17.
New leadership takes the reigns of Palomar’s Governing Board
Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.
Overview of NAMM 2025
"The Party Never Ends" Juice WRLD album illustration by Monica Garcia.
Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present ‘December Stillness’
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar’s performing arts gears up to fight monsters
Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.
Overview of NAMM 2025
"The Party Never Ends" Juice WRLD album illustration by Monica Garcia.
Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Disappoints
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen after a single that resulted in a Palomar score.
Comets split series with Hornets
Palomar men's basketball team huddled up.
Bounce back win for men’s basketball snaps losing streak
Palomar's bench reaction to a made three-pointer.
Palomar recovers from a slow start to overcome MiraCosta 77-60
Brooke Quintana #12 runs out, giving high fives to teammates.
Women’s basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men’s Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen after a single that resulted in a Palomar score.
Comets split series with Hornets
Palomar men's basketball team huddled up.
Bounce back win for men’s basketball snaps losing streak
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men’s Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
Palomar's bench reaction to a made three-pointer.
Palomar recovers from a slow start to overcome MiraCosta 77-60
Brooke Quintana #12 runs out, giving high fives to teammates.
Women’s basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
"En Español" editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Under the Lights: Palomar Men's Soccer Story
Under the Lights: Palomar Men’s Soccer Story
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Defending the Mind
Defending the Mind
Multi-Generational Media
Multi-Generational Media
To highlight the artists vs. AI discourse, half of this illustration was created with OpenArt.ai
Feeding the Machine
An illustration of a cherry blossom tree.
Sakura ga Chiru
Brightwel Ojahngoe, an Umoja club member from Cameroon.
Deep In Our Roots
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news

At a predominately serving Hispanic campus, Sofia Alvarez pushed for The Telescope to ensure more inclusivity and accessibility to our news.
The Telescope Staff
February 6, 2025
Lexi Thurman
“En Español” editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.

When walking into The Telescope newsroom, I noticed a few Spanish speakers amongst myself in the room. Palomar is recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution, thought serving that community was crucial.

When I brought this idea up to Cyndi Cunningham, editor-in-chief, she immediately wanted to implement that into our website. Although we did have translated stories on The Telescope, the plan I had was to make stories for the Hispanic population that would be informative to them. Through our early trials of Spanish stories published, I realized that I didn’t want to make a distinct separation between Hispanic-serving news and the news we published almost daily.

Arts and Culture Editor Monica Garcia and Tori Gudmundson, Opinions Editor worked together with me to create a more in-depth plan. Even though including the Spanish language may sound easy, we wanted to ensure there was no division.

We ultimately decided that Spanish news is news, and as Garcia stated, we must advocate for that community and their voice.

One setback we faced when it came to writing Spanish news, was using the term “Latinx” in our stories.

Latinx is used as a gender-neutral or nonbinary alternative to Latino or Latina. The problem with “Latinx” is that it is difficult for Spanish speakers to pronounce the term because “x” doesn’t exist in Spanish. “Latinx” is not as inclusive as intended, which goes against the goal for our student newspaper. In the wake of that, we contacted other student newspapers for more insight on what we can do to address gender-neutrality and nonbinary individuals. We then shifted to using “Latine” in our text which felt more natural as now we can pronounce it in our language.

The “En Español” section on our website is still growing, and we hope to implement more stories, translations, videos, and podcasts in Spanish to cultivate more accessible representation of Palomar’s community at large.

As we enter the new semester, I’m proud that I was able to advocate for a community that is often silenced. I have a strong team behind me willing to help and that support the “En Español” section in our student newspaper.

Make sure to keep up with our online newspaper and our socials to stay updated about school and community news.

Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editorial
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar's Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
The War on Mental Health
More in Opinion
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
About the Contributor
Sofia Alvarez
Sofia Alvarez, Social Media and Podcast Editor
Sofia Alvarez is in their second year at Palomar with the hope of transferring to SDSU to continue their major in Journalism. They enjoy spending time reading, writing, listening to music, and overall creating whether in media or in an art form.
Donate to The Telescope