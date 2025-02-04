Comets split series with Hornets

SAN MARCOS– The Palomar College baseball team split a two-game series vs Fullerton College over the weekend, improving their record to 4-2 this season.

On Saturday, the Comets hosted a Pediatric brain cancer awareness game. During the game, the Comets wore gold jerseys that will be auctioned throughout the season with the profits going to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The Comets and Hornets put on quite the show for the fans at the game, adding to the electric atmosphere.

Head coach for the Comets, Ben Adams, described the energy in the dugout as “pretty good with having a packed house and a bunch of people here in the stands making the team excited.”

The Comets offense was unstoppable throughout both games, and the athletes were determined to win. Joshua Pinnell, third baseman for Palomar, went 5 for 9 during the series against the Hornets, including a triple in the seventh inning on Saturday.

Third baseman freshman Pinnell was asked what his thought process was before hitting the triple. “Just keep things simple, and keeping things simple during the game gets the best result.”

Pinnell then stole home after his triple. When asked about his reaction afterwards, Pinnell said, “ I saw the ball bounce away. I felt like it got our team going and got us in a good flow.”

During the game, Palomar struggled with pitching, allowing 13 runs to the Hornets, including two home runs to Trevor Schmidt in the fifth and eighth innings. In the bottom of the ninth, the Comets attempted to make a comeback while the Hornets gave up six hits, including a double by Jacob Loving, but unfortunately, Fullerton was able to defeat Palomar 15-13.

When asked about their reaction to the game, postgame, was, “It was a long game; I think both teams played pretty hard and were fortunate for their team with guys on base. It was an exciting game just didn’t win the exciting game,” Adams said.

When asked about his mindset coming into the game after defeating Fullerton the day before, Adams mentioned that it was to hopefully stay consistent offensively, but the struggles with the defense made it difficult.

Freshman AJ Klubeck described the reaction to his performance postgame as “I feel good just trying to keep it as simple as possible and just trying to help the team win and putting together some good at-bats for the guys behind me.”

When asked about team chemistry, Klubeck mentioned that the bond between the teammates is strong during games.

“It’s huge, the team chemistry is huge, especially in that last inning like we see trying to fight and never quit till the game is over,” said Kulbeck.

In addition, the Comets faced the Hornets on Friday at Fullerton, and Palomar’s offense was off the charts. Sage Nelson, pitcher for the Hornets, struggled pitching, allowing eight hits and four runs, including a solo home run to AJ Klubeck. The Comets ended up defeating the Hornets 10-3.

For more information about the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation or buying a jersey check out these links.

The Comets next game will be on February 7 at noon.