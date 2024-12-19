Terra Turner and Ana Resende speak with Dan Dryden from the Disability Resource Center for insight on how the program is helping students with disabilities on campus.
Categories:
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
December 19, 2024
0
Donate to The Telescope
Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Terra Turner, Staff Writer
Terra Turner is a sophomore at Palomar studying Science. She hopes to transfer to CSU Fullerton and become a Biologist. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spends time with family.
Ana Resende, Staff Writer
Ana Resende is a staff writer for The Telescope.