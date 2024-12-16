Juice WRLD Lives On: New Album Released

Juice WRLD’s new album, “The Party Never Ends” (TPNE), includes noteworthy features yet leaves fans with mixed reviews.

Juice WRLD, who died on December 8th, 2019, released his final album with meaningful songs like “Goodbye” featuring The Kid LAROI. Fans stand in nostalgia given Juice WRLD’s mentorship of The Kid LAROI and his relationship with other featured artists.

“When you died, I think ’bout the time we shared, and I can’t help but cry,” is part of the verse The Kid LAROI sings.

This song was more of a tribute song thanking him for the time they shared.

Other artists featured include Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Benny Blanco, Offset, and Fall Out Boy.

Juice WRLD had some deep-meaning lyrics in this album, such as in the song “Misfit” where he said, “Almost died on ’em, that’s the last flight, I was pretty cool in my last life.” Fans speculated that he predicted his death, although it’s just fans making up a scenario.

The album included the song “AGATS2” (All Girls Are The Same 2), which featured Nicki Minaj. Juice WRLD has a song called “All Girls Are The Same” that he released at the end of 2017.

He had some great features on this album, but it lacked one thing, and that was consistency. Some of the songs felt a bit unfinished such as “Floor It” and “Cuffed.” These songs lacked the typical Juice WRLD lyrical style and had some repetitive feeling to them. As it was a posthumous album, Juice WRLD himself couldn’t physically finish it how he would.

The two better songs on this album would be “Empty Out Your Pockets” and “KTM Drip.” These songs felt very nostalgic like the songs Juice WRLD would drop in 2018 and 2019. “Empty Out Your Pockets” was also introduced to the album late after being the main song in the video game Fortnite as a tribute to Juice WRLD.

This album will go down as a historical album after multiple years of waiting for new music from a very loved artist. The flow and style of this album will keep the artist’s legacy going for years to come despite some inconsistencies throughout the album. Fans of Juice WRLD will be grateful for the tribute album from one of their favorites.