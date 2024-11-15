Voters choose a new direction for Palomar College Governing Board

The Student News Site of Palomar College

Left: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 4, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley. (Courtesy photo) Right: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 2, Yvette Acosta. (Hector Flores)
The Telescope
The Telescope
Cyndi Cunningham, Elizabeth Aguilar, Julianne Littlefield, and Annabelle Williams
November 15, 2024
SAN MARCOS – Holly Hamilton-Bleakley and Yvette Acosta have won seats on Palomar’s Governing Board, ushering in new leadership.

Three governing board trustee seats were up for grabs in this year’s election in Area 2, Area 3, and Area 4. Palomar College Governing Board members are responsible for setting policies, overseeing budgets, and ensuring Palomar fulfills its mission.

Two candidates, Michelle Rains and Roberto Rodriguez, were up for reelection in their respective seats. Prior to the election, it was confirmed that Rodriguez, who was running unopposed, would not be on the ballot and would continue his role as governing board trustee.

Incumbent Michelle Rains, a local business owner in Ramona, ran against Holly Hamilton-Bleakley for the Area 4 trustee position. Hamilton-Bleakley is a philosophy professor at the University of San Diego. In an interview with The Telescope, Hamilton-Bleakley explained her plans for creating students who are ready to enter the workforce.

While the final results of the election are still pending, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley has been confirmed as the winner of the Area 4 election. She received over 57% of the vote, with over 37,000 voters selecting her to represent Area 4, which includes Ramona and Poway.

“I am saddened by the results. However, I am grateful for the time and relationships I have gained during my time serving Palomar. I’d like to hope I left a positive impact on my community and Palomar,” Michelle Rains said regarding the election results.

The Telescope reached out to Holly Hamilton-Bleakley for a statement on her win. She has yet to respond.

However, in Area 2, candidate Yvette Acosta celebrated Hamilton-Bleakley’s win while remaining hopeful about her win.

“Congratulations to Holly Hamilton-Bleakley on her win for Area 4! She’s going to be an outstanding trustee,” Acosta said. “I’m also thrilled to be holding my lead and am hopeful as the votes continue to be counted. Thank you to everyone for the support – fingers crossed for a positive outcome.”

Acosta, a counselor and psychologist at Escondido High, explained her plans for boosting enrollment at Palomar in an interview with The Telescope. In her current position, she helps students apply for colleges like Palomar.

Acosta ran against Edward Pohlert, a Faculty Director of Retention Services at MiraCosta College. Acosta still leads at 52% of the votes, or over 19,000 individual votes. Pohlert stands at 47%, with over 17,000 individual votes.

The Telescope contacted Edward Pohlert, another candidate for Area 2, to ask about his reaction to the election results. Pohlert has yet to respond.

