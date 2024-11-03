The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Designed in Canva. (Cyndi Cunningham)
More face time: part-time faculty get office hour boost
(From left to right) Monica Garia, Victoria Gudmundson, Cyndi Cunningham, Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Elizabeth Aguilar posing with awards outside of Kurland Lecture Hall at CalState Northridge.
JACC Awards Won by the Telescope
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers
One of the canyons on the Palomar campus, located behind the baseball field.
Palomar Selected as Location for SD History Museum Study
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

More face time: part-time faculty get office hour boost

The days of hoping your professor can talk to you after class may be over, thanks to a recent deal between ParityForPalomar and Palomar College.
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
November 3, 2024
Designed in Canva. (Cyndi Cunningham)

SAN MARCOS—This semester, part-time faculty received an increase in their paid office hours, giving students more stable access to their teachers.

Previously, a part-time faculty member teaching a three-unit class received 4.5 office hours for the entire semester, less than 17 minutes a week. However, due to successful negations between ParityForPalomar and Palomar College, that same part-time faculty member now receives 16 office hours a semester, or one full hour a week.

Previously, part-time faculty had two options: offer extremely limited office hours or work off the clock. Now, they no longer have to make that choice.

“I don’t know how I can say this, but part-time faculty have been providing office hours and working for free forever… The part-time faculty have been providing this kind of support for students, and now they’re actually getting compensated for it,” Nicole Siminski said.

The increase in office hours is the most recent win for ParityForPalomar, supported by the Palomar Faculty Federation (PFF), which fights for equity between part-time and full-time faculty. ESL Instructor Nicole Siminski is one of the leaders of ParityForPalomar and was the lead negotiator of this project. She shared her reaction when she heard Palomar’s decision.

Nicole Siminski, ESL instruction and member of ParityForPalomar. Siminski was the lead negotiator for the increase in office hours for part-time faculty. (Cyndi Cunningham)

“I had chills… It was the first thing that I signed that gave me chills… I wrote a ‘Thank you, and…’ letter to the district telling them how much it meant to me,” she said.

Siminski also applauded the district for how quick they were to rush the decision and for their cooperation throughout the entire process. Anna Padroza, Palomar’s Vice President of Human Resources, also commented on the ease of the process.

“The collaboration with our faculty is very positive on this campus. The chancellor’s office was supportive in increasing hours… I think the timing was right for everyone involved,” Padroza said.

She explained that whenever someone in the Palomar community brings a concern regarding anything that impacts the student or faculty experience, communication is key.

“We meet, we collaborate, we have conversations around that. In this case, we would look at ‘Is there funding? Do we have enough to cover that?’… And in this situation, we were fortunate that the chancellor’s office provided some assistance. So, it was a pretty easy conversation,” Padroza said.

Siminski explained that one of the benefits of increasing office hours is that students will no longer have to hope their professor can stay an extra 15 minutes after class. Part-time faculty can now provide stable office hours and add them to their syllabus. She said this investment in part-time faculty will give the students a better learning experience.

Kristie Hill-Cummings, an adjunct biology professor at Palomar, shared the benefits students can receive from office hours. She’s used her office hours to build rapport with her students, help them apply for degree programs, and offer them advice when needed.

“Office hours are not just tutoring… I have students that are doing A and B work, doing really well. They’re coming because they know the value of it. They know, ‘Hey, I’m gonna need you to write a letter of recommendation, and I understand you know me on a personal level,’” she said.

She also explained that some students discuss their academic and personal struggles during office hours. This insight allows her to better help her students. While she has always provided these services, now she’s paid for that time.

“For myself and others that I know, we did it anyway without getting paid. But now, we do it, and we get compensated. It makes us feel worthy. It makes us feel that the district sees us as an equal to our full-time faculty, and that was a big difference. Because we wanted to feel valued,” Hill-Cummings said.

The increase in office hours for part-time faculty is currently only in place until the end of the 2024-2025 academic year. According to Siminski, after that, it will be decided whether Palomar will continue with the 16-hour increase or reduce it to nine hours a semester.

“As a lifelong educator… The worst thing you can do as a leader is let one year pass and make a judgment on it… You have to allow some time to go through it, and then, really, the conversation will be in collaboration with our faculty as we move forward,” Anna Padroza said.

Kristie Hill-Cummings encouraged students to share how they benefit from office hours, from saying “thank you” to their faculty to expressing it to Palomar. She said it’s easy for people to get burnt out, so appreciation helps bring the fire back.

“Attend a governing board meeting and say “I’m a student, I’m a recipient of these extra office hours, and I want to thank you for giving my adjunct faculty members this opportunity,’” she said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
(From left to right) Monica Garia, Victoria Gudmundson, Cyndi Cunningham, Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Elizabeth Aguilar posing with awards outside of Kurland Lecture Hall at CalState Northridge.
JACC Awards Won by the Telescope
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers
One of the canyons on the Palomar campus, located behind the baseball field.
Palomar Selected as Location for SD History Museum Study
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
(Courtesy photo of Hamilton-Bleakley)
Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you
A Palomar College PD cruiser parked outside the police station, which is located in front of the parking garage at the San Marcos campus.
PCPD Active Shooting Prevention
About the Contributor
Cyndi Cunningham
Cyndi Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief
Cynthia "Cyndi" Cunningham is in her third year at Palomar, pursuing a degree in journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU next fall and become an investigative reporter focusing on politics and local communities. 
Donate to The Telescope