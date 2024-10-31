Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar

The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers
One of the canyons on the Palomar campus, located behind the baseball field.
Palomar Selected as Location for SD History Museum Study
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
(Courtesy photo of Hamilton-Bleakley)
Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you
Information regarding the American Red Cross blood drive at Palomar College. (Provided by the Palomar College Student Health Services)
Donate blood and get a $15 gift card
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
Pride flags are hung proudly along the walls of Palomar's Pride Center. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
A sneak peak into Palomar’s pride events
ASG host Club Rush on Feb. 6 and 7 in the Quad Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
ASG Hosts Spring Club Rush
Photo made by Sofia Alvarez.
Black History Month Fair 2024
Safiya Swearingen, candidate for ASG President, gives a speech as candidates listen. At the table, from left to right: Derek Blevins (VP of Internal Affairs candidate), Sina Laei (VP of Events candidate), and Regan Barnum (Student Trustee candidate). Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
ASG candidates aim to grow Palomar’s community
Photo of the Palomar College Student Union, taken from outside at ground level.
ASG Votes to Support LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity, Human Trafficking Awareness, and More
Southwest camera at Student Union Photo credit: Lisa Burke
ASG Meets Weekly
Vice President of Human Resources Anna Pedroza Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Palomar’s newest addition to Human Resources
Palomar Student Union Building, Wednesday, Feb. 7 2024. Photo credit: Selina Barrera
Student Government: Tackling the First Week of The Semester
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10.
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10.
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
The Palomar College Pride Center events for pride week. Photo courtesy of Lisette Lasater. Photo credit: Lisette Lasater
Out and proud
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
Borderlands official movie poster
Movies based on popular video games get a rare dud this summer with “Borderlands”
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar

Miramar Jets put on a dominant display, defeating the Comets 5-17.
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
October 31, 2024
Hector Flores
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.

SAN MARCOS – The Comets offense couldn’t get it going against a highly physical Jets defense, ultimately losing their second conference game.

An aggressive opening sprint from Comets’ Ayano Tsuda and Jets’ Emma Fritz ended with the two colliding heads. If either was hurt, they did not show it as they wrestled for possession.

Palomar’s #8 is playing defense against Miramar’s #5 Erica Pircher. (Hector Flores)

The Jets’ offense got hot early and scored four goals before the Comets’ Emily Freeman finally got one past the Jets’ goalie to put the home squad on the board. By the end of the first quarter, the Comets trailed 1-7.

The Comets struck first in the second quarter as Tsuda scored from the right side of the goal.

“I tried to post up for the second time after I tried it at the last game. Today, I got the shot in, and I am so glad,” Tsuda said. Before the end of the second quarter, Tsuda would go on to score again.

#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar. (Hector Flores)

Defensively, the Comets improved, too, holding the Jets to only three goals, making the score 3-10 as the game headed into halftime.

The Palomar men’s water polo team supported the women from the stands and was excited to see the team’s performance improve in the second quarter.

“It looked like they changed up the defense in the second quarter. If they keep slowing down that [Jets] offense, we could see a comeback,” the men said.

Palomar’s #15 Tessa Ferragamo playing good defense against Miramar’s #12 Jordan Martinez. (Hector Flores)

Head Coach Mandy Simon was also proud of the team’s performance in the second quarter and commented on the defensive turnaround.

“This was the first game all season where we had to do a lot of adjusting during the game. And I thought they did well at that, considering we don’t really practice that,” Coach Simon said.

In the third quarter, the Comets faced a steadfast Jets defense that kept them from scoring even a single goal. The Comets allowed three, which was impressive on its own, considering their side played with the setting sun obfuscating their vision.

Palomar’s #15, Tessa Ferragamo, is looking to pass while being defended. (Hector Flores)

Down 3-13, the Comets’ chances appeared bleak. However, they played hard in the fourth quarter and scored two more times off the arm of Tessa Ferragamo. Miramar put up four of their own and defeated Palomar by a final score of 5-17.

Despite the struggles of this game, the women still had fun. Many of the players are freshmen and are still learning how to compete as a unit. This was only the third conference game of the season, leaving the team with plenty more opportunities to improve.

Ayano Tsuda (left) and Tessa Ferragamo pose for a photo after their match against Miramar. (Hector Flores)

So far, most of the Comets’ games have been in tournaments, which do not count towards their conference record but are still crucial in strengthening the team. “As the tournaments go on and we grew as a team it became easier to bond with each other and to communicate with each other as a team,” Ferragamo said.

 

“I think we need to improve on finishing. In the first quarter alone, we had at least five man-up opportunities that we couldn’t score on. Those should, in theory, be easy goals, but our passes were a little too high, or our shots would hit the post. A little more accuracy, I think, would have really changed the score,” Coach Simon said.

The loss gave the Palomar Comets a conference record of 1-2. But they bounced back when they took on Crafton Hills and defeated them by a score of 13-7. Tsuda and Ferragamo scored four times, while Emily Freeman and Keyanna Mucino added three and two of their own, respectively.

The Comets look to get a win streak going as they head into the second half of the season.

For schedule information here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men's soccer player athlete of the month
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
More in Sports
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women's water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
The National League Division series graphic made in Canva.
What to expect from the Padres vs Dodgers series
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women's Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women's volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
About the Contributor
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
Tanner Hayes is a third semester student at Palomar College.  He aspires to major in Japanese with an emphasis in Sports or Media Journalism.  His hobbies include cooking, playing video games, running and spending time with his dog Ginger.
Donate to The Telescope