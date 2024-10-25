The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Telescope T logo
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful

This time-bending romance is a must-see movie for this fall season.
Griselda Garcia, Staff Writer
October 25, 2024
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.

I am not one for romance or heartfelt movies but this film changed my thought process of this genre. It is a film that takes the audience on a journey with the characters’ unconventional love story.

“We Live In Time” staring Florence Pugh as Almut Brühl and Andrew Garfield as Tobias Durand, depicts a turbulent partnership peppered with the deepest connections and troubling hardships.

The story is told through glimpses of the past and present but predominantly follows Tobias through his relationship with Almut. The jumps between events feel well-connected to the previous scenes and to the overall story being built.

The film sets up themes around women’s health issues, relationship blocks, and friendship that hook the audience.

The actors do a great job of representing real life conversations that are difficult to talk about. They show genuine emotion through their characters and give the audience an understanding of their situation.

Florence and Andrew give the characters life through their acting. The expressions they show make the viewer feel as though they are in the movie witnessing each character’s story. Their acting shows that they put effort into the film and it didn’t seem forced. Pugh and Garfield made their characters’ story flow smoothly.

Although the film is telling a story that is challenged by the limits of time, small moments in the film can make you let out a chuckle. The scenes aren’t only about the hardships that the couple faces but also the good and laughable experiences they share.

Friendship is a theme that is consistently shown throughout the film, beginning with Almut’s blossoming relationship with Tobias and her connection with one of the chefs at her restaurant. This theme revolves around the importance of having support from others even when facing difficult situations.

The film makes the audiences think about their own reality and how they would choose to spend their lives knowing that we have limited time. Audiences are faced with the dilema of fighting for something that might not work out or enjoying the experiences we have within the numbered days.

Talking about a heavy subject matter to your child, friends, and family is an issue this film brings to light. Society generally doesn’t like to talk about negative subjects but it is important to communicate what a person wants knowing they have limited time left.

We Live In Time movie review via @weliveintime on Instagram with Becca Ford.

The cinematography of the film shows in depth the emotions and reactions in each character. The overall lighting and contrast is used to change the environment of the scenes and make the viewers feel the happiness or devastation of a difficult moment.

The soundtrack used was fitting for the overall circumstances of the film. The music’s instrumental and words went along with the events of the film. Not one song was out of place.

“We Live In Time” will make you teary-eyed and give you an understanding of the issues women go through. It also shows the difficulty of choosing what path you want in life.

