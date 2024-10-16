The Student News Site of Palomar College

Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers
One of the canyons on the Palomar campus, located behind the baseball field.
Palomar Selected as Location for SD History Museum Study
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
(Courtesy photo of Hamilton-Bleakley)
Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you
Information regarding the American Red Cross blood drive at Palomar College. (Provided by the Palomar College Student Health Services)
Donate blood and get a $15 gift card
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
Pride flags are hung proudly along the walls of Palomar's Pride Center. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
A sneak peak into Palomar’s pride events
ASG host Club Rush on Feb. 6 and 7 in the Quad Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
ASG Hosts Spring Club Rush
Photo made by Sofia Alvarez.
Black History Month Fair 2024
Safiya Swearingen, candidate for ASG President, gives a speech as candidates listen. At the table, from left to right: Derek Blevins (VP of Internal Affairs candidate), Sina Laei (VP of Events candidate), and Regan Barnum (Student Trustee candidate). Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
ASG candidates aim to grow Palomar’s community
Photo of the Palomar College Student Union, taken from outside at ground level.
ASG Votes to Support LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity, Human Trafficking Awareness, and More
Southwest camera at Student Union Photo credit: Lisa Burke
ASG Meets Weekly
Vice President of Human Resources Anna Pedroza Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Palomar’s newest addition to Human Resources
Palomar Student Union Building, Wednesday, Feb. 7 2024. Photo credit: Selina Barrera
Student Government: Tackling the First Week of The Semester
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Full cast left to right (Top:Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley) (Middle: Alethia Che, Oakley Blues, Aydian Anderson, Moxy Reed, Owen-Michael Hall, Alex Surita) (Bottom:Autumn Lowe, Nicole Mitchell, Marc Joyce) Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts
Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Actors (Back Row Left to Right) Owen Hall, Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley, (Front Row) Marc Joyce, Nicole Mitchell, Autumn Lowe, and Oakley Blues pose onstage. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]” soon to open at Palomar
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
Photo credit: IMDb
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Mostly Sticks the Landing
Photo credit: IMDb
Palomar Kicks Off Pride Week With Everything Everywhere All At Once Screening
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
The Palomar College Pride Center events for pride week. Photo courtesy of Lisette Lasater. Photo credit: Lisette Lasater
Out and proud
Models wearing pieces expected to be shown at the MODA Fashion Show. (Photo courtesy of Sydney McMullan)
The MODA Fashion Show will keep attendees in the loop
Pride flags are hung proudly along the walls of Palomar's Pride Center. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
A sneak peak into Palomar’s pride events
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
The National League Division series graphic made in Canva.
What to expect from the Padres vs Dodgers series
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
The Palomar College Cheerleading team performs a quick stunt on the practice football field at the San Marcos campus Photo credit: Alex Ortega
What Next Semester Holds for Palomar Cheerleading
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
Palomar offense lined up against the Moorpark defense.
Photography: Palomar football first home game
Palomar stadium crowd for first ever home game in new stadium.
Milestone Moment: Palomar Football’s First Home Game Sparks Community Spirit
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
Borderlands official movie poster
Movies based on popular video games get a rare dud this summer with “Borderlands”
The SPRINTER train and bus service offer students the option of public transit to get to school.
Thumbs Up: Palomar College gets an A in Transportation
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Palomar's food court options Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Telescope Talks: Rating Palomar’s Food Court
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers

Supporting over 1,000 underserved and first-generation students a year, Nelida “Nellie” Martinez begins a new journey to break barriers for Hispanic leaders and students.
Monica Garcia, Arts/Culture Editor
October 16, 2024
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.

SAN MARCOS—The National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) has selected Nelida Martinez, TRIO Project director, as a fellow in a year-long program to help increase the number of Hispanic people in leadership positions.

The program is designed to partner each fellow with a mentor who’s already gone through the fellowship, typically someone in a VP or president role, to meet with on a monthly basis to establish and reach goals.

These goals can range from applying to doctorate programs and preparing for dean positions or other director roles. Eventually fellows will reach areas where more Hispanic representation is needed.

Martinez is the TRIO North County Educational Opportunity Center CAST President and oversees the TRIO Educational Talent Search program at Palomar.

Educational Talent Search (ETS) logo.

Before Palomar College, Martinez worked with high school students and college readiness. In overseeing her Upward Bound grants, Martinez kept up to date with students six years after graduation. It was in this time that she began to notice an unsettling pattern.

Students weren’t completing their community college education.

Despite her original goal to be a teacher, Martinez’s experience in student support programs like GEAR UPUpward Bound, and the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is what connected the dots that would reveal the barriers still keeping students from graduating college.

As a first generation, low-income and undocumented student herself, Martinez understood that the options weren’t and aren’t always crystal clear for students in need.

“You know, I think there’s this expectation of, as a Latina leader, you’re going to be able to change everything, right?” said Martinez. “You’re not ever going to be able to tell your side of the story, right?”

Because community colleges serve such a diverse group of students, the NCCHC fellowship opportunity serves as a space for leaders like Martinez to uplift one another and network their way into higher education.

During the fellowship, Martinez engaged in meaningful conversations regarding the pressure felt by other Hispanic leaders like herself.

“You have to lead with integrity, and you have to make sure your values are aligned,” Martinez was told by others in the fellowship. “And when you lead with those, then you’re more than likely not going to have to tell your side of the story, as lonely as it may feel.”

Nick Matta, VP of student services at Palomar College and President Star Rivera-Lacey have both been previous fellows of the NCCHC.

“Spending a year as a fellow has gifted me with colleagues in my cohort, that I now consider family,” said Matta. “Most importantly, it helped me appreciate that my racial, cultural, and other identities are an asset to what I bring to the table.”

The fellowship opportunity is also a space where trusted faculty members can learn to make better decisions for the students they represent.

“I would not be a Superintendent/President today without the skills I learned throughout my fellowship years ago,” said Palomar President Rivera-Lacey. “I look forward to being able to provide these same opportunities to future executive administrators who are leading the nation’s most diverse provider of higher education- the California Community College System.”

With all of the progress being made, Hispanic students and staff still look toward better days and a more diverse community.

“I think somebody called it the Latino tax, where you have to prove why you deserve to be in that space,” said Martinez.

The transactions seem never-ending for Martinez.

When speaking about her hopes for students, she said “I think some of the simplest things right is to ask, to feel confident in asking.”

Having navigated her collegiate career constantly seeking resources and help as a first-generation undocumented student, Martinez understands why student voices and stories matter.

“Allowing for students to feel comfortable to ask and to have doubts, but feel like they left your area with an answer,” said Martinez. “And if it’s not the right answer, that at least they know my contact information, and I will find them that answer as much as we can.”

