It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”

Following the success of the series’ initial Joker movie released in 2019, fans were eager to watch “Joker: Folie á Deux” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Dana Steven, a critic writer for Slate, says, “Even Lady Gaga can’t save this horrible movie”.

The movie missed the mark receiving poor ratings of 33% from Rotten Tomatoes and 5.3/10 from IMDb; a complete contrast from the 2019 release which Rotten Tomatoes rewarded a 68% rating and IMDb, an 8.4/10.

With a budget of 55 million and a worldwide gross of about one billion on the series’ original, Warner Bros. aimed even higher for the sequel with an estimated budget of $200 million. So far it has only made about $114 million worldwide.

While it may seem that the sequel was a “cash grab”, or solely created in efforts for Warner Bros. to profit on this highly anticipated movie, “Joker: Folie á Deux” has been in eager progress since before the Covid pandemic. According to Variety, Phillips and Phoenix had originally envisioned “taking their act to Broadway”.

Through the musical aspect of the film, Phoenix, who plays Arthur Fleck, and Gaga, playing Lee Quinzel, showcase their voices and dance moves. The interludes present the two characters’ romantic relationship in a lunatical passionate way through low-lit blue lighting and jazzy essence. These scenes, nonetheless, became repetitive and interrupted the story flow.

To audience members who walked in blindly, the movie being a musical was a complete blow.

Fleck’s continuous struggle between conforming to society and his desire to embrace his “Joker” side keeps the audience on edge. While still maniacal, the Joker character is humanized as he faces the jury in the courtroom testifying his case on 5 murders. To defend his actions, Fleck is argued to have mental health issues such as split personality disorder.

Fleck gained a massive following of supporters including Quinzel who tests Fleck’s inclination to act on the “Joker’s” psychotic pleasure. Ultimately, Fleck’s love for Quinzel leads to his downfall.

For fans of the Joker character, Fleck’s hesitant behavior to take on his crazed personality is disheartening.

The prior Joker movie is full of shocking action and gruesome criminality where Fleck is unapologetic for getting revenge. More current in the series, Fleck only participates in felonious activity when provoked by Quinzel.

There was less of a thrill, given the film runs over two hours primarily focusing on the failing court case and Fleck trailing after his girlfriend. It’s a disappointment to the iconic dark Joker figure.

Variety expresses Phillips’ uncertainty in his novel take on the sequel saying, “After all, instead of battling Batman, this Joker sings and dances with Lady Gaga.” Although Phoenix and Gaga out-performed their roles as major DC characters, The Joker and Harley Quinn, this contemporary film left enthusiasts unsatisfied.

The story was not as gripping as the first, and Fleck’s weaker character depiction was upsetting. Regrettably, “Joker: Folie á Deux “did not live up to the standards set by its predecessor.